“Proud of you, hao!”: Fans laud as SEVENTEEN The8’s several art works get displayed at the StART Art Fair in London 

SEVENTEEN member Xu Minghao, popularly known as The8, has captivated audiences with his artistic talents beyond the stage. In a momentous step for the artist, 11 of his paintings took the spotlight at the renowned StART Art Fair, hosted at the Saatchi Gallery in London on October 11, 2023.

SEVENTEEN's The8's paintings get diaplyed at the stART Art Fair of London (Image via Twitter/ senqwr)

This development marked a milestone in The8's burgeoning career as a visual artist, offering his fanbase and art connoisseurs worldwide a chance to witness his creative prowess on an international stage.

Despite gaining fame for his dynamic performances and contributions to SEVENTEEN's music, The8 has quietly cultivated his artistic talents over time. While CARATs have long celebrated his artworks, the StART Art Fair provided formal recognition of his artistic endeavors, sharing them with a broader and more diverse audience.

Fans express pride over SEVENTEEN's The8's art pieces making it to an official exhibition

The revelation of The8's artwork at a prestigious international art fair has been a dream come true for the artist. He had expressed his aspirations of seeing his creations displayed in a museum or gallery setting in the past. This aspiration reflected the depth of his passion for art and the belief that his works carried a profound significance deserving of a platform that could honor their value. He felt that social media platforms couldn't do justice to the essence of his artistic expressions.

The SEVENTEEN member's paintings offer a connection with his fans beyond the boundaries of music. While his stage presence often exudes vibrant energy, his art captures a tranquil and contemplative quality. The artist skillfully employs a unique palette to convey a tapestry of emotions in his work.

This collection displayed at the StART Art Fair resonates deeply with The8's soul, providing an intimate glimpse into his emotions and the multifaceted nature of his creativity.

Among the artworks presented, fans may recognize some, such as "Rock Heart," which featured in the MV of his solo track Hai Cheng, and the poignant "Dreams Come True," shared by The8 in a time-lapse video. "The Colorful Aura" reveals an exploration of floral motifs, and "Dragon Amidst the Storm" entices viewers with its intricate details and imagery. Each of these artworks stands as a testament to The8's artistic prowess.

One eagle-eyed fan even noted that The8 had one of his paintings on display in his home. As news of The8's participation in the StART Art Fair spread, fans across the globe swelled with pride.

The momentous occasion at the StART Art Fair does more than just celebrate The8's artistic journey. It signifies a meaningful step forward in the global acknowledgment of K-pop artists' diverse talents. In an era where K-pop culture enjoys worldwide recognition, the fusion of visual arts with music and performance amplifies the cultural impact of groups like SEVENTEEN.