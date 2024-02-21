"Proudest all over the moon": BLACKPINK's Jisoo set to launch website for her independent label BLISSOO, sending fans into an online fervour

On February 21, 2024, news of BLACKPINK's Jisoo announcing the launch of her independent label flooded online platforms. Snippets of BLISSOO's alleged company website were shared on X which immediately went viral with the hashtag "BLISSOO BY JISOO."

For some time now, there have been rumors that the worldwide phenomenon might start her own solo business, much like her bandmates Jennie and Lisa. However, the ME singer herself has notably not provided any confirmation regarding the same yet.

Nevertheless, internet users flooded X with the news, to the point where it began trending worldwide. Admirers praised the celebrity for her seemingly brilliant idea to start her own business and embark on a new path.

"It's finally official and public": Fans ecstatic as snippets from Jisoo's reported website go viral online

BLISSOO, Jisoo's alleged label, seemingly opened their website on February 21, 2024, which caused quite a stir online. The website wrote about the Flower singer, hailing her as an artist who aspires to bring joy and happiness to her admirers with her charm and variety of looks. The label's website stated that all the time fans spend with Jisoo at BLISSOO would be memorable and precious.

However, an X account (@LOVELYJIS00), pointed out that the alleged website of the artist's independent label was launched accidentally and has been shut down.

Nevertheless, it did not stop admirers from capturing several snippets of the website and sharing them on X, announcing the near arrival of BLISSOO. Allegedly, the website houses information about the artist's long list of laurels, including her acting endeavors, and her being bestowed with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), among other accolades.

Fans also shared images of BLACKPINK's vocalist which were posted on the website.

As per the vision section on the website—based on the snippets available online—the label draws inspiration from the singer's love of artistry and works to inspire people via music, acting, and other projects. The brand's goal is to reportedly build a community in which each individual is respected, encouraged, and welcomed, allowing them to develop together.

As expected, fans shared and tweeted about the website and rejoiced that "it's finally official and public" even though the website was reportedly taken down soon after. However, this did nothing to dampen the excitement for BLINKs.

BLACKPINK ended its solo contracts with their former label YG Entertainment in December 2023. In the same month, Jennie launched her independent company ODDATELIER and embarked on a new journey as the label's CEO and founder.

Following her, another band member Lisa launched her label LLOUD in February 2024 and took over Thailand with 240 massive digital billboards, along with billboards placed in the New York Times Square, Central Europe, to announce the arrival of her brand.

It was widely expected in advance that Jisoo and Rosé would soon follow suit and start their own labels. While rumors of the Flower singer launching BLISSOO began circulating on New Year's Day 2024, Rosé has been incredibly private about her future endeavors.

Fans are excitedly waiting for Jisoo to drop the ball and officiate the launch of her independent company soon.

