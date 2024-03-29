“Purpose of scaring him”: Clad in "Scream" costume Pennsylvania man Zak Moyer accused of killing neighbor with knife and Chainsaw

Zak Moyer, 30, was arrested on Monday, March 24 after allegedly murdering his next-door neighbor, Edward Whitehead Jr., in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. Moyer reportedly attacked Whitehead while dressed as the iconic villain from the Scream horror movie franchise.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Carbon County community, located approximately 25 miles north of Allentown. Whitehead, aged 59, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital following the attack, which involved knife and chainsaw injuries to the head.

Zak Moyer faces criminal homicide charges in brutal neighbor attack

Following the incident in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, Zak Russel Moyer, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal assault on his neighbor, Edward Whitehead Jr., 59. The chilling attack reportedly involved Moyer wielding a chainsaw and stabbing Whitehead in the head with a knife, as detailed in a probable cause affidavit.

Moyer was charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection with the slaying, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a request for assistance from the Lehighton Borough Police Department, who were dispatched to the scene on Carbon Street. Troopers arrived to find an active assault underway, with the victim being attacked by an assailant wielding both a knife and a chainsaw.

According to state authorities, Whitehead sustained severe injuries to his right arm and head, consistent with defensive wounds, before tragically succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigations into the incident uncovered footage showing the costumed assailant leaving Whitehead's residence and entering Moyer's home next door. State troopers subsequently surrounded Moyer's residence, where the suspect communicated with authorities through written messages in a notebook. One chilling note reportedly indicated accusations against Whitehead, alleging involvement in violent acts against women and children.

Zak Moyer surrendered to authorities without resistance.

Moyer's sister shared a disturbing revelation with detectives, stating,

"He wanted to kill Ed the neighbor, approximately one week ago," according to the affidavit.

During his police interview, Zak Moyer allegedly confessed, stating,

"I was the man in the costume."

Authorities disclosed that Zak Moyer confessed to intentionally taking the life of Edward Whitehead, driven by a belief that the victim's family were murderers, as outlined in the affidavit. Moyer reportedly admitted to fatally stabbing Whitehead in the head with a knife before retreating to his home to watch a movie until law enforcement arrived. Detectives reported that Zak Moyer confessed to concealing the chainsaw in the attic and stashing the knife in a desk drawer.

While they were conducting their search, the investigators found proof including a black knife with dried blood, a costume resembling the infamous Scream character, and a battery-powered chainsaw. Presently Booked without bond at the Carbon County Jail, Zak Moyer's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.