"Putting our family first": Kyle Richards talks about separation from husband Mauricio Umansky during RHOBH panel discussion

Fans were shocked when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation earlier this year in July after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently broke down during a panel discussion at BravoCon on Sunday, November 5, while speaking about the public's scrutiny of her and Umansky's relationship.

She stated that she and Umansky were working through their issues on Saturday, November 4, at BravoCon. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said that the duo was navigating through their relationship "a day at a time and putting our family first."

"We both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now, and I hope it stays that way," she said.

"We know we love each other" - Kyle Richards opens up about her relationship with Mauricio Umansky in recent RHOBH panel discussion

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their split after almost three decades of being together (Image via Instagram / @mumansky18)

Kyle Richards recently opened up about the current equation between her and Umansky. During a recent panel discussion at BravoCon, she got teary-eyed as she spoke about how difficult it was to talk about the situation on TV all the time.

The 54-year-old stated that what she and Umansky were going through was new to her. She also mentioned that they still live together, and she wasn't sure how to handle that.

As per Entertainment Tonight, she also spoke about her current equation with Mauricio and the relationship with their three children, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. She then noted that while Mauricio hasn't been home much due to his involvement with Dancing with the Stars, they are "trying to figure it out."

"We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit. My 3 girls still live at home… he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other," Kyle Richards stated.

Then, with tears in her eyes, Richards said that several individuals expect her to "pull it together" and mend her relationship. According to a report by TooFab, she stated:

"A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together. Fix everything,' Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly. Anyway, I do appreciate all your support."

Richards then said that she had "been through a lot" apart from the split, referring to the fact that she lost her best friend to suicide. She then referred to her split from Umansky as a "divorce" for the first time, as per Life & Style, and said:

"I’ve been through a lot this year and it does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide, my divorce, all that has made me stronger. But it definitely changes you as a person."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky tied the knot in 1996 after initially meeting in 1994. They have three children- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Brittany with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The real estate tycoon and former child actress stuck by each other through several highs and lows when they joined the initial group of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2010.

However, after 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky officially announced their split on July 3, 2023, according to People. While the duo has been separated for several months now, they still living together.