Quaker Granola recall December 2023: List of affected brands, stores, UPC PDF, refund claim, and more, amid Salmonella fears 

The Quaker Oats Company issued a voluntary recall of its granola bars and granola cereals on Friday, December 15, 2023, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The news was first announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As per Mayo Clinic, Salmonella is a bacterial infection that affects the intestines. A Salmonella infection can be serious and sometimes fatal for those with weakened immune systems, young children, and elderly people. It is caused by consuming contaminated food or water, and can cause food poisoning.

Symptoms for this include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. While anyone with a healthy immune system would recover in a few days, experts are urged to keep hydrated, especially if one has diarrhea. In extreme cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, causing several complications like aneurysms.

While there have been no reports of any illness due to the recalled products yet, Quaker is urging consumers to dispose of them

The affected products include some of the company's best-selling products like Big Chewy Bar, Puffed Granola Cereal, and Simply Granola Cereal. Quaker has released a comprehensive list of products that could potentially be contaminated along with their respective representative images, UPC Numbers, sizes, and expiration dates.

The FDA added that the "recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products (in the pdf). NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted."

The company has warned that its products have been sold across all 50 states in the United States as well as the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Since there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting salmonella, recalling the product is just a precautionary measure.

According to the CDC, it is impossible to tell whether a product is contaminated with salmonella as it does not always smell, look, or taste differently. So to assure safety, it is recommended to dispose of the product.

The Quaker Oats Company set up a portal to help consumers apply for a refund if they have brought any of the affected products. They have also urged consumers to contact Quaker Consumer Relations between 9:00 am to 4:30 pm central time, if they have any questions about the recall or want reimbursement.

A salmonella outbreak affecting cantaloupe has left 8 dead across the U.S. and Canada

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, health officials announced that 8 people - 5 in Canada and 3 in the United States - died and several hundreds were ill after a salmonella outbreak in Mexico. CDC added that of the 230 people who became sick in the US, 96 had to be hospitalized.

Following the initial outbreak, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of the melons and any assorted cut-fruit containers containing cantaloupe, on November 5. Additionally, TGD Cut, LLC, followed suit, recalling their fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products.

Products shipped to Canada ended up affecting over 129 people spread across 6 of its territories. As per the Public Health Agency of Canada, of the 129 infected, 44 had to be hospitalized.

Cantaloupes with labels reading “Malichita” or “Rudy” or “4050” or “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique,” were affected.