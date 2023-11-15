"Queen is coming": Fans curious as BLACKPINK Jennie applies for trademarks of her name in Korea Intellectual Property in 10 different categories

In the midst of contract renewal-related uncertainties with YG Entertainment, news of Jennie from BLACKPINK applying for a trademark on her name "Jennie Ruby Jane" with the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) has now surfaced online.

Reportedly, the Solo singer-rapper had applied for the trademarks in January and March 2023. In addition, the trademark application was submitted under 10 distinct categories, as per Koreaboo.

The main advantage of trademark protection is that it shields an artist from unfair competition and the possibility of confounding their target market and audience. Furthermore, an artist can benefit from greater protection through a registered trademark than through "common law."

As soon as the news surfaced on Twitter (now X), fans of Jennie flocked to the platform to praise the BLACKPINK idol for her smart decision and hailed her as a "Queen."

Fans speculate that the latest trademark move means that Jennie is leaving YG Entertainment

Trademarking "JENNIE RUBY JANE" is an important move. In the event that the artist is charged with infringement, trademarks are extremely advantageous. This is due to the fact that filing for a trademark instantly stops an artist from replicating an already-existing mark because the application procedure is accompanied by a comprehensive investigation of the subject.

This implies that an artist can protect themselves with a trademark against the possibility of both being accused of infringing upon the rights of others and having those rights violated. Therefore, it could be practical for an artist to secure registration of their trademark as soon as they choose to utilize it. This is necessary so that they will have precedence and the right to use it once it is registered as a trademark.

Moreover, trademarking the title of a song or album or a specific phrase in the lyrics might be advantageous for a musician, particularly in terms of commerce. Unauthorized brands and businesses frequently create items featuring the words and songs of other musicians. With respect to a registered trademark, musicians frequently have the legal right to these lyrics.

This allows the owners of trademarks to prevent the unauthorized manufacture and sale of goods and seek damages for any prospective financial losses (which can only be done with formal trademark protection).

As soon as news about the BLACKPINK member's trademark went viral, social media was filled with a flurry of tweets speculating about whether this decision by Jennie further highlights that she will not be renewing her contract with YG Entertainment.

The seven-year contract between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment was concluded in August 2023 and awaits a renewal.

YG Entertainment stated in this quarterly report on November 14, 2023, that negotiations are still underway for a new exclusive contract with the artists. The business added that the final results would be disclosed later on when significant managerial choices, including investment decisions, are made public.

Amidst speculations doing the rounds that BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa might not be renewing their contracts with YG Entertainment, whispers of Rosé already renewing her exclusive deal with the management company is also making rounds online.