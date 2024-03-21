Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun in talks of joining upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is to reportedly star in the upcoming dark comedy-drama Knock Off (Working Title) which is said to air on Disney +. On March 21, multiple media agencies reported that the actor would join the upcoming drama as the main cast member. Later that day, his agency confirmed that the actor was offered a role in Knock Off and he is currently reviewing it.

The agency Gold Medalist informed Daily Sports,

“Kim Soo-hyun is positively considering appearing in 'Knock Off'.”

The upcoming K-drama is making a buzz on the internet as it will be helmed by director Park Hyun-suk known for his work in Stranger season 2 (also known as Secret Forest 2). Furthermore, Arc Media which produced series such as Youth of May, Casino, Crazy Love, and more will be producing Knock Off.

Not much has been revealed regarding the character Kim Soo-hyun will play and this has caused much anticipation among fans and netizens.

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun in discussions of joining Disney + drama Knock Off as a cast member

The It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor is reviewing the offer to appear in the drama. Meanwhile, Knock Off is directed by director Park Hyun-suk who showcased his exemplary directing skills through notable K-dramas.

He directed shows such as Song of the Bandits featuring Kim Nam-gil and Girls’ Generation’s Seo-hyun on Netflix and Stranger season 2 starring Cho Seung-woo, Bae Doo-na, Jeon Hye-jin, and more.

The production company has yet to release other details regarding the drama.

Kim Soo-hyun in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears was Kim Soo-hyun's first K-drama in three years, since Coupang Play's original series One Day in 2021. The story follows the life of Baek Hyun-woo, the legal director of the Queens Conglomerate which has established multiple companies under its umbrella.

He took on the role of Baek Hyun-woo known as the pride of Yongdu-ri due to his prosperous career and talents, his hometown where he was born and raised. Meanwhile, Arthdal Chronicles star Kim Ji-won plays the character of the Chaebol, Hong Hae-in who is the heiress of Queen's conglomerate. Hong Hae-in is Baek Hyun-woo’s wife known for her cold-hearted personality among the company employees.

Queen of Tears features other actors like Park Sung-hoon, Lee Joo-bin, Kwak Dong-yeon, and more. The drama saw a significant rise in ranking on the Netflix top 10 global non-English series chart at No. 3 for the third and fourth episodes. The initial two episodes of the show ranked No. 7.

The drama started airing on March 9, 2024, on tvN. Notably, it also airs weekly on Saturdays and Sundays on Netflix.