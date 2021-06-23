Who is Rachel Zegler? All about the 20-year old cast as 'Snow White' in Disney's live-action adaptation 

Rachel Zegler will be making her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of 'West Side Story' this upcoming winter. She will be opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony.

Rachel Zegler will also be starring in the sequel of DC Comic's 'Shazam.' Zegler is now taking a larger step towards being confirmed as the first Disney Princess in the live-action adaptation of 'Snow White.'

Rachel Zegler is not well known in Tinseltown, but is well acquainted with the theater industry. Previously starring in productions of Thoroughly Modern Mille, 42nd Street and Rent, Zegler occasionally worked as a wedding singer.

Zegler was nominated in 2016 for a Metropolitan High School Theater Award for her role of Bell in Beauty And The Beast.

Rachel Zegler's following and Twitter reactions to Disney's announcement

Rachel Zegler posted on Twitter in December 2018 that quickly gained popularity. In the video post, Zegler sang the song "Shallow" popular from the 2018 film 'A Star is Born'.

Many fans of Zegler praised the singer's vocal talent. The video gained popularity, as noted by Zegler, in February and June 2019, and May 2020.

Zegler has accrued eighty-five thousand subscribers on YouTube, sixty thousand followers on Instagram and fifty thousand on Twitter.

Rachel Zegler recently took to Twitter to share her excitement at the announcement of her role as the first Disney Princess. Many users reacted to her tweet with heartfelt congratulations for her latest accolade while others were proud of Zegler's leap from theater to film.

I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

RACHEL HOLY SH*T CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 👏🍎🙏✨🔥 — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) June 22, 2021

You are killing the game — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 22, 2021

Congratulations to you! Doing well so far. First a lead in a Steven Spielberg film, then SHAZAM, and now this! You’re a rising star Rachel! — Clay Brice 🐲 (@clay_brice) June 22, 2021

I just heard the news and NO WAY! It only keeps getting better and better for you. You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/dw6xKYh9tm — alias (@itsjustanotherx) June 22, 2021

as a current theatre major in college i am so proud of u and i aspire to be like u one day — ♡(^ᴗ^ ) sarah (@sarahmorton01) June 22, 2021

'Snow White' is the latest Disney animated classic to be chosen for a live-action adaptation. This comes shortly after the release of Disney's 'Cruella,' depicting the backstory of the villain from '101 Dalmations.'

There has been no confirmation on the rest of the cast for the Snow White adaptation at this time. Filming for the Disney movie is set to begin in 2022.

