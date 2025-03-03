"Rachel Zegler should push Gal Gadot off the stage" — Internet thinks Snow White actress was overshadowed by her co-star on stage at the Oscars

Upcoming Snow White movie stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot made an appearance at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Rachel and Gal would be seen playing the roles of Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively. While Rachel wore a nude-colored tulle gown by Christian Dior for the event, Gal was seen in a Prada strapless red gown.

The 23-year-old actress was also wearing Chopard jewelry and carried a Carolina Herrera bag. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co. According to a report by Just Jared, both stars appeared at the event separately.

Gal was further joined by her husband Jaron Varsano. The duo were amongst the many celebrities who presented at the event.

While the two actresses made it to the event, netizens felt that Rachel was overshadowed by her Snow White co-star during the Oscars event on Sunday. A number of netizens had taken to social media platforms like X to express their reactions. Here are some popular responses found on the platform. A user (@kezzysioux) tweeted:

"Rachel Zegler should push Gal Gadot off the stage."

Another user wrote on X:

"They should’ve had... Zegler give the award herself no one gaf about gal gadot."

"RACHEL ZEGLER LOOKS SOO GOOD...ignore #that other woman..." added a tweet.

"Why are they punishing angel rachel zegler by making her constantly show up with gal gadot #Oscars," commented a netizen.

More reactions read:

"Zegler deserves an Oscar just for her performance of pretending to like gal gadot."

"GAL GADOT GET AWAY FROM RACHEL ZEGLER," read a tweet.

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, had found itself wrapped in controversies

Disney's Snow White, which is set to be released this month, has been in the headlines since quite some time. According to an August 2024 article by The Guardian, Rachel Zegler spoke about the original 1937 movie and revealed that she "hated" it.

She further labeled the story to be "weird" while talking about Prince Charming kissing the princess while she couldn't give consent.

In an interview with Extra TV at 5-3 2022 D23 Expo in September, Zegler said:

"There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her."

The remarks did not sit well with several Disney fans as well as conservatives, as per reports by Slate dated August 2023.

Another controversy surrounding both Gal and Rachel included their backgrounds. While Gal Gadot is Israeli and Jewish, Rachel has advocated for Palestinian rights.

On August 10, 2024, the trailer for Snow White was released. On August 12, Rachel shared the same on her social media platforms including X. This was followed by a tweet by the actress who wrote "and always remember, free palestine."

While many thought that her remark was anti-semitic, others declared that they wouldn't watch the movie due to Gal Gadot.

While netizens had shared their stance and chosen sides between the two stars, they haven't directly bashed each other for their views.

