Rachel Zoe warns parents against e-bikes after teenage son ends up hospitalized after accident

American fashion designer Rachel Zoe's teenage son, Skyler, has been hospitalized following an accident while using his e-bike. The accident resulted in serious injuries that prompted the celebrity stylist and designer to discourage her fans and followers who are parents like her from buying their kids e-bikes.

Ad

In her Instagram stories on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Zoe shared a photo of her eldest son sitting in a hospital bed and looking at a phone. She said that they spent "9 hours' in the emergency room after her son's e-bike accident. She further wrote in the Story:

"For any parent deciding if they should get a fcking E-BIKE for their child DO NOT I DID NOT and I am a hard no but Sky was on one and been in ER for 9 hours.. whoever is being begged by a child to get one HARD NO."

Ad

Rachel Zoe, however, didn't go into details about the accident.

Rachel Zoe shared her son's injuries following an e-bike accident

After Rachel Zoe shared the news of her eldest son's e-bike accident and discouraged other parents from getting one for their children on her Instagram story, she shared another post with an update on her son's well-being.

The celebrity stylist and designer shared that Skyler "suffered a badly lacerated kidney, a ton of pain, and a shattered mom" because of the e-bike accident. She further wrote:

Ad

"[He's] unstable to laugh or sneeze and 100 tests later we are still here and I know how much worse this could be BUT to all parents about to cave on the E-BIKE do not."

Rachel Zoe further said that her son won't be riding an e-bike for as long as she has a say in his life. She said that e-bikes for her is a "HARD NO." She ended the post by sharing her gratitude towards the "best doctors and nurses" who helped with her son's emergency, calling them "heroes" and what they do "miracle."

Ad

That said, it wasn't the first scare Rachel Zoe had when it came to her eldest son. Skyler had a ski accident in December 2020, as reported by People. She shared the incident on her Instagram story, per the outlet, saying that she had taken Skyler to the emergency room after falling off 40 feet from the ski lift, then proceeded to tell her followers to remember "how fragile life is."

While she said that her son was "doing great and the bravest boy" at the time, she admitted to being "shattered and numb" because of the accident. That said, she added that she's still filled with gratitude for the miracle that her son is "safe and OK."

Ad

Rachel Zoe shares two kids, Skyler and his younger brother Kaius, with her ex-husband Rodger Berman. They married in 1996, but they announced on September 9, 2024, that they were calling it quits after 26 years of marriage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback