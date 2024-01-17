Raizy and Eli Neydavoud accident: Pregnant Lakewood woman, husband killed in Parkway crash 

Monday, January 15, 2024, Raizy and Eli Neydavoud, a young Lakewood couple who were expecting their first child, were tragically killed in an accident on Garden State Parkway.

According to Patch News, Eliyahu Neydavoud, 29, and nine-month-pregnant Raizy Rothenberg, 30, were on their way to a wedding on Monday night when their Toyota SUV crashed with a snowplow on the Garden State Parkway.

Detailing the crash that claimed the life of a young couple expecting their first child, The Lakewood Scoop reported Raizy and Eli were traveling from Lakewood to Passaic for a wedding when an International snow plow truck tried to turn into an emergency vehicle U-turn area near the milepost 104.2 in Tinton Falls.

The couple, who were reportedly driving a Toyota, lost control of the vehicle, hit the side of the snowplow truck, and sustained fatal injuries. It is unclear if the truck driver was injured in the crash. Authorities declined to disclose additional information, citing an active investigation.

The crash occurred as the winter storm battered the tri-state area, bringing in 3 to 4 inches of snow. According to NJ.com, on Tuesday, forecasters warned that sleet and freezing rain could mix in with the snow in some areas in New Jersey. How the weather might have affected the crash on Monday night is unknown.

Eli Neydavoud was a rabbi at Ohel Torah in Lakewood

Eli Neydavoud, a native of Los Angeles, was a rabbi at Ohel Torah in Lakewood and worked as a teacher in a local school, The Lakewood Scoop reported. Many mourned the couple's death, including Menashe Miller, deputy mayor of Lakewood, who revealed the couple had just recently gotten married and Raizy was due to deliver her first child soon.

Miller told APP.Com the funeral was moved Tuesday from a funeral home to the Lakewood High School gym due to the overwhelming number of people who turned up to pay their respects to the couple who were well-liked in the community.

"Despite the inclement weather, the number of people that turned out was unbelievable," he said. "They were well known in Lakewood."

Matzav.Com reported Eli is survived by his parents, Yehuda NeyDavoud and Ayelet NeyDavoud, and siblings Rivka, Yosef Chaim, Aviel, Mrs. Devorah Mizrachi, and Mrs. Yael Moeinzadeh.

Meanwhile, Raizy is survived by her parents, Mrs. Esti Eidelman and R’ Yossi Rothenberg, and siblings Slavi Goldberger, R’ Yitzchok Rothenberg, R’ Nochum Rothenberg, R’ Kuppy Rothenberg, R’ Pinchos Rothenberg, Mrs. Zisy Tyberg, Mrs. Chana Adel Berkowitz and R’ Shneur Rothenberg.