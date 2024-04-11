"Really depend on the script": Kirsten Dunst talks possibility of returning to Spider-Man movies

Kirsten Dunst is all set to return to the big screen with the dystopian film, Civil War, scheduled to arrive on April 12, 2024. The actress recently appeared for an interview with IndieWire where she elaborated on a few more details about the film.

Dunst additionally spoke about the possibility of reprising her role as Mary Jane in Spider-Man films. While the initial trilogy turned out to be successful, the fourth film was eventually canceled after director Sam Raimi decided to back out of the project. Kirsten Dunst addressed her return to the franchise by saying:

"I don't think we need that. I don't know. It was so long ago. I just don't know how they would, what the story would be. I don't know. It seems like… I don't know! It would really depend on the script, and also, I don't know, you're really putting yourself out there in a way that… let's maybe leave things when they were good."

The Hidden Figures star has been on a break from acting for three years and she spoke about the same in the interview. Dunst stated that she gives the best she can in the project she chooses to work on and added:

"As I'm growing up in this industry, I'm learning about what kinds of films I like and directors and what inspires me. So I educated myself as I was growing up in the industry, so I figured that out, what kind of career I want to have."

Kirsten Dunst reveals the reason behind signing Civil War: Interview details explored

The trailer for Civil War is currently out and Kirsten Dunst has responded to the reactions that the glimpse has received so far. She said that everyone should watch the film and it is different compared to what people's prediction related to it. Dunst added:

"It's about how important journalism is. I think that once the movie comes out, people will realize that it's not taking a stance in any political direction."

Dunst portrays photographer Lee Smith in the film and the main premise is centered on America at a time when it is dealing with the issues coming up due to the presence of different factions. Dunst stated in the interview that she felt connected to the character and the script did not refer to anyone as a female journalist.

She described the script as a "page-turner" and elaborated more on what audiences can expect to see in the film. While director Alex Garland has not disclosed anything about the film's storyline, Dunst shared:

"It is a big blockbuster movie, but it also is filled with humanity and it really focuses on the journalists. It's not just an action-packed film. You're on the edge of your seat, but it's with meaning and purpose."

Kirsten Dunst also addressed her likeness towards the work of Garland, adding that she has been following him since Ex Machina. She mentioned that this was one of the reasons why she agreed to work on the film. Furthermore, Dunst spoke about her directorial debut, saying that she has been directing her two kids at home. She added:

"It's like very all-encompassing, directing, and I just don't have the drive to be the leader of a film right now. It is different than acting. I get to go home and not think about the shot list, what we didn't get, what we did."

Kirsten Dunst speaks on her experience working with women

Kirsten Dunst stated in the latest interview with IndieWire that she loves to collaborate with female directors since she has shared some "strong female relationships" over the years. She further stated:

"I just really appreciate their work. It never was a thing, "They're a male director" or "They're a female director." I never had that, and I think it was because I was so influenced so young in that way."

Dunst spoke up on her future projects, saying that she wants to team up with Charlie Kaufman on a musical but prefers to work on something that falls in the comedy genre.