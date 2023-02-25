Bravo's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 2 has had fans glued to their screens. The season is now nearing its end, but before the reality TV show airs its finale, the network has already revealed that it will be back with a new season soon.

RHUGT season 3, set to premiere on March 23, 2023 on Bravo, will feature the housewives enjoying a trip to Thailand. Eight cast members will be featured on the show as they embark on their new vacation.

Although the itinerary is yet to be revealed, the reality TV series teased that Leah McSweeney, Porsha Williams, and Whitney Rose, along with other reality TV stars, will be going on vacation.

The network also released a trailer recently, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from season 3. The sneak peek teases drama between Porsha and Leah.

Porsha tells Leah in the trailer:

"You don't like me. I don't like you."

Fans who viewed the trailer took to their social media profiles to share that they were thrilled about Porsha Williams' return. Some also added that they were looking forward to the new drama that might revolve around Candiace.

"Porsha & Candiace about to eat": Fans excited for season 3 of RHUGT

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their excitement for the forthcoming season. After the series released the trailer, fans claimed that the season could be lackluster, but Porsha and Candiace will be the ones carrying the show.

Some also added that they will create moments effortlessly compared to the rest.

S.Smith♋️ @MrSmith90_ #RHUGT3 is lackluster! Porsha and Candiace are going to carry! The others are really boring. They rest all try really hard to have those housewives moments and fail. Porsha and Candiace effortlessly make moments! #RHUGT3 is lackluster! Porsha and Candiace are going to carry! The others are really boring. They rest all try really hard to have those housewives moments and fail. Porsha and Candiace effortlessly make moments!

: @jamie39491831 I don’t even like Gizelle but her, Porsha & Candiace about to eat #RHUGT3 I don’t even like Gizelle but her, Porsha & Candiace about to eat #RHUGT3

ᵐᵒʳᵉᵐᵒⁿᵉʸ @mediaaaediaaat 🏾 🏾 #RHOA #RHUGT3 I’m just so happy that Porsha is back on my screen I’m just so happy that Porsha is back on my screen 😌🙌🏾❤️🔥👏🏾 #RHOA #RHUGT3

Steph✨ @ElegantSoul___ I definitely will be tuning into #RHUGT3 just to see Porsha & Candiace! I definitely will be tuning into #RHUGT3 just to see Porsha & Candiace!

N @Nesbitt__ #RHUGT3 @queensofbravo I kinda wanted more! I mean it was good but def wanted more 🤷🏾‍♂️🫣 can’t wait to see the other trailers to come… also, definitely here for Porsha miss her so much @queensofbravo I kinda wanted more! I mean it was good but def wanted more 🤷🏾‍♂️🫣 can’t wait to see the other trailers to come… also, definitely here for Porsha miss her so much 💕#RHUGT3

Rumbi @HousewivesNerd #rhoa I'm so excited to have my beautiful Porsha Williams back on my screen! I've missed her so much #rhugt3 I'm so excited to have my beautiful Porsha Williams back on my screen! I've missed her so much #rhugt3 #rhoa

Christian Flores @ChrisFlores98 🏼 #RHUGT #rhugt3 These two gonna CARRY the SEASON. Love this DUO!! READY to see Porsha back on my screen These two gonna CARRY the SEASON. Love this DUO!! READY to see Porsha back on my screen 😍🙌🏼🔥💜 #RHUGT #rhugt3 https://t.co/xaVxqw77kb

Indica Ari @stqwd Sitting here enjoying the #RHUGT3 - The Return of Porsha (bye ashy) Williams trailer, she’s going to eat the girls up I fear Sitting here enjoying the #RHUGT3 - The Return of Porsha (bye ashy) Williams trailer, she’s going to eat the girls up I fear https://t.co/S9CnpjoJ4J

The cast members for the upcoming season include Leah McSweeney from Real Housewives of New York City, Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Viewers will also get to see Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami. Finally, Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta also will be featured on the show.

In the trailer, Porsha shares:

"I want my money back 'cause ain't nobody touched mine!"

Leah can be seen saying:

"I mean, it's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"

The trailer also showcases the fun parts of the vacation with unlimited foodgasms. Bryant also revealed that a masseuse tried to give her a "happy ending".

The new season of RHUGT will premiere on March 23, 2023, only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

