Riddick: Furya in the works with Vin Diesel in the lead role

Vin Diesel is all set to reprise his titular lead role as Richard B. Riddick in the fourth installment of the action-adventure Riddick franchise. The movie, titled Riddick: Furya, is currently in the works.

The film will act as a sequel to the third installment of the franchise, titled Riddick (2013). Before that, the franchise had two more movies, including 2000's Pitch Black and 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick.

Ever since the news was dropped, fans of the franchise have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement to see how the upcoming new movie will unfold and what it will have in store for them.

Riddick: Furya will see Riddick returning to his homeland

A still of Vin Diesel from Riddick (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

David Twohy, the director of all the films of the franchise, will serve as the director for Riddick: Furya. Twohy is also the scriptwriter for the movie.

Apart from starring in the lead role, Vin Diesel will also serve as the producer for the movie, along with Samantha Vincent. Vin Diesel will be producing the film under his very own production house, One Race Films.

In the upcoming movie, Richard B. Riddick will be seen returning to his homeland. While he does not remember much, he fears that his homeland might be ruined by the Necromongers by now.

However, to his surprise, he will notice that several other Furyans are residing there and trying to fight for their existence as it is threatened by a brand new enemy. Richard B. Riddick will soon realize that some of these Furyans are quite similar to him.

While talking about the upcoming new movie, the movie's director and writer David Twohy said:

"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya,...My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet." (Via Deadline)

The franchise director further said:

"This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis." (Via Deadline)

By the looks of what the director said, it is clear that fans are in for a fascinating rollercoaster ride with this upcoming new movie featuring Vin Diesel.

