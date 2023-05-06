"Ridiculously fusilli, maybe": New Jersey Old Bridge Township pasta dump leaves netizens puzzled

A viral Facebook post showing hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta in a New Jersey town has been making the rounds of the internet. The images showed that large amounts of cooked spaghetti and different types of pasta, including ziti, were reportedly dumped by the stream near Veterans Park in Old Bridge. Reportedly, the mounds of pasta appeared along a creek bed in the woods last week. While the town authorities have cleared the mess, the culprit behind the mess is yet to be found.

A Facebook post by resident Nina Jochnowitz last Wednesday went viral for showing the mounds of pasta. The former council candidate estimated that there had to be more than 500 pounds of the macaroni left behind. She attached pictures of the sauce-less noodles with her post.

Nina Jochnowitz posted on Facebook about the noodle dump

Netizens took notice of the noodle dump rather quickly and soon enough, it was trending on all platforms. Social media users took to Twitter and Reddit to discuss the large noodle dump along with its sauce-less nature, with one person even calling it, "Ridiculously fusilli, maybe."

User made a pun about the noodle dump

Netizens made use of puns and speculated who the culprit behind the pasta mess was

Nina Jochnowitz's Facebook post was screenshotted and shared on numerous Reddit and Twitter accounts. People from all over the world joked about the noodle fiasco, and a few theorized the origin story with endless puns and made memes on the dump.

Several users tried to guess who the culprit was and the motive behind the food wastage.

Nina Jochnowitz discussed the pasta spill with media

Nina Jochnowitz also found thinly concealed humor in the littering macaroni situation. She told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she immediately thought of the song that goes "On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese..."

Jochnowitz also recalled that the dump "looked like someone filed up a wheelbarrow of pasta and dumped it."

However, she added that the noodle dump led to people talking about the larger issue that Old Bridge, New Jersey was facing. There have been numerous cases of illegal dumping and a lack of bulk garbage pickup in the vicinity.

Soon after Jochnowitz posted about the noodle incident and reported the large amount of waste to the township, the town's dedicated Public Works rushed to Old Bridge and cleaned up the pounds of noodles.

She told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the PH level in the pasta will impact the water stream which is important to clean up as it feeds the town's water supply. She added that the cleanup was one of the fastest ones she had ever seen in the area.

Several netizens are talking about the ordeal and contributing to conversations with intended puns. Others are discussing the huge amounts of waste and the number of people going hungry each day while others waste the food they're blessed with.

Investigators are currently looking for the motive and reasons behind the dump. So far, nothing has come up, according to reports. Social media users seem to be sitting at the edge of their seats the moment the culprit is found.

