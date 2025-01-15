Riley Keough claims she was "never told anything" about stepfather Michael Jackson's sexual misconduct allegations

Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, recently revealed that she was never informed about the sexual misconduct allegations against her former stepfather, Michael Jackson.

During a candid conversation on the January 15, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Keough reflected on her childhood and her mother’s brief marriage to the pop icon.

"I was never told anything," the 35-year-old actress shared. "It’s actually not something I ever asked as an adult. I think it just was what it was. I don’t know, it just never came to mind, I guess."

Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at age 50, faced allegations of child s*xual abuse during the late 1990s and early 2000s, though he was acquitted in a 2005 trial. Keough, however, emphasized that she and her late brother Benjamin Keough were entirely unaware of these controversies during their mother’s marriage to Jackson.

Riley Keough on Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's marriage

Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson in 1994, shortly after her divorce from musician Danny Keough, Riley Keough's father. The marriage lasted two years, with the couple separating in 1996. During this time, Riley was five years old and living with her mother and brother Benjamin.

"Our life wasn’t crazier because that already existed," Keough said, referring to growing up in the Presley household. However, she noted that her mother’s lifestyle changed significantly after marrying Jackson.

"I think when she saw Michael’s life, there were things that he had that she didn’t have. Like, she didn’t have a plane at the time. She then was like, 'Oh, I should have a plane, and I should have this and that.'"

Keough recalled that Lisa Marie and Danny Keough had maintained a simpler existence before Jackson’s entrance into their lives.

Keough explained that her parents took great care to shield her and Benjamin from any negative aspects of their personal lives. As a result, Riley was unaware of any conversations or conflicts that may have occurred during Lisa Marie’s marriage to Jackson.

"We didn’t know anything," she added. "We didn’t know about any allegations. We had no awareness of that."

Riley Keough reflected on her stepfather as a "normal" figure in her life at the time, recalling moments like visiting a toy store in London that was shut down just for their family. She admitted that while this level of extravagance felt unusual, it was also part of her family’s unique situation.

Before her passing in January 2023, Lisa Marie Presley worked with Riley Keough on her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was published in October 2024. In the book, Lisa Marie addressed the allegations against Jackson, writing,

"I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would’ve killed him if I did."

Riley Keough spoke about her mother and Jackson's relationship, "The one thing I know is that they were in love, and their love for one another was genuine because I was there and I remember. Everything else I don’t know because I wasn’t there for it."

Keough is best known for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six and has also taken on the responsibilities of managing her family's estate.

