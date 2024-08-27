"RIP Clark" trends after the death of YouTube's viral talking dog

The viral talking dog Clark G passed away in June, but news reached X only recently. This prompted a wave of tweets paying tribute to the dog. "RIP Clark" has also been trending on social media. For the unversed, the talking dog was a Dutch Shepherd mix breed and was adopted from a rescue shelter. According to his Facebook bio,

"I am a Dutch Shepherd mix. My mom adopted me from a puppy rescue. I wiv her sooo much!"

On June 5, 2024, a post on the dog's official Facebook profile announced that he had crossed the rainbow bridge. The post read:

"It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Clark has gone over the Rainbow Bridge to be with his Layla. Our family is very heartbroken over his loss. Clark was such a great personality!!! Mom will miss him following her around the house..."

In the post, the talking dog's family further expressed gratitude to his fans and netizens who had showered so much love on him. In the post, the family also noted how their dog became popular "by accident" but that there had to be "a reason" behind it too.

Fans took to social media to express their condolences. A fan tweeted:

"RIP Clark. He was a good boy, and he always brought me laughs when I was down 😭💔."

"One of the best videos to ever grace the internet. RIP Clark. Thanks for making us laugh for so many years," commented another user.

"The most amazing Dog On YouTube, RIP Clark 💔," wrote another user.

Others expressed their love and affection towards the dog. One wrote on X,

"RIP good doggo... I have had some good doggos that crossed the Rainbow Bridge over the years."

"OMG the best video I've ever seen. RIP ol boy. 🙏," added a user.

"So sorry to hear of his passing!! RIP!" tweeted another fan.

Everything to know about the viral talking dog, Clark G, who passed away in June

As mentioned before, the dog was adopted from a puppy rescue shelter at a very young age. His official Facebook profile can be dated to more than a decade ago. The viral dog had been living in Colorado with his owners, Mark and Jennifer. The couple had another dog named Layla, who had passed away a few years back.

The dog even appeared on Colorado’s Best with Layla, Mark, and Jennifer, where host Paula Haddock introduced him as one of the best dogs in Colorado and in the world.

Upon being asked by Haddock, Mark explained that he wanted to give a voice to all the canines who were living in shelter homes waiting to get adopted. The viral talking dog seemed like a voice for several of those dogs, since he too was adopted from a rescue center.

The dog became so viral that merchandise like T-shirts bearing his photos was made available for all his fans. The episode included other officials too for facilitating the adoption process for all the shelter dogs.

