"RIP Witchiepoo” : Billie Hayes’ death at 96 leaves H.R Pufnstuf’s fans heartbroken

Hollywood veteran Billie Hayes has passed away at the age of 96. The actress is best known for her iconic portrayal of the comic vicious witch in the series created by Sid and Marty Kroft, "H.R. Pufnstuf".

Billie “Witchiepoo” Hayes is reported to have died from natural causes on Thursday, April 29 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital in Los Angeles. News of Hayes' death was reported by a family spokesperson. The star was under the care of her niece Nancy Powers, nephews Tom Brosch and others.

Aside from the veteran star’s appearance as the evil protagonist in "H.R. Pufnstuf" till 1970, Hayes worked on another children's morning show, teaming up with the Krofft brothers in 1971-72 for the “Lidville” series.

Billie Hayes recently played as a voice actor on The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The internet was struck by grief at receiving this sad news, with many industry icons paying tribute to the star. The Kroffts’ responded to Hayes’ demise and made a reference to the late Margaret Hamilton ("Wizard of Oz" star), calling the Witchiepoo star as “one of the best witches ever”. You can check out the reactions below.

Margaret Hamilton (Wizard of Oz) once told us that Billie Hayes was "one of the best witches ever” We couldn’t agree more. Rest in Peace dear friend. #RIP #Billiehayes pic.twitter.com/UW6k53apOG — 𝕊𝕚𝕕 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕪 𝕂𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕥 (@SidMartyKrofft) May 3, 2021

I’m now allowed to speak it My most beloved friend of 35 + years Billie Hayes passed Weds. morn at 2:30 am.There was never one like her nor will there ever be one like her again again.She was huge part of life and my https://t.co/2TIKVghhzP precious Bill. https://t.co/nqKRK2qF9q — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) May 3, 2021

RIP Billie Hayes. You've made everyone's childhood a true blessing of your amazing presence. May you be loved in heaven as you were, still are, loved on Earth. Thank you for being a great and caring human being we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Q4pwh4axWw — P.E.A.C.E. P📓et: The Rhyming Poetic Brony🦄 BLM (@terry_craighead) May 3, 2021

My dear wonderful Billie Hayes has died. Sadly I only got to work with her on GH but it was a magical relationship. Right away Gloria Monty saw something unique and ran with it. I cannot tell you how her passing saddens me. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

WITCHIEPOO HAS RIDDEN HER BROOM TO THE GREAT BEYOND 🧙‍♀️ 🧹 REST IN PEACE, BILLIE HAYES pic.twitter.com/qlhBWxayxA — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 4, 2021

Oranges Poranges. Who cares? Orange Poranges. Who cares? I do.... Rest In Peace Billie Hayes. pic.twitter.com/xZeJ8hMKq7 — Mario Cantone (@macantone) May 4, 2021

Advertisement

#RIP Billie Hayes. Best known as Witchiepoo on the bizarro Sid & Marty Krofft TV show "H.R. Pufnstuf" (1969). Hayes replaced Charlotte Rae as Mammy Yokum in ""Li'l Abner" on Broadway in 1958 , recreating the role in the 1959 film version. Clip is from the 1970 "Pufnstuf" movie pic.twitter.com/wkAnqm8Gnj — Ken Anderson 🏳️‍🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@XanaduFitness) May 3, 2021

Sorry to hear of the passing of Billie Hayes, whom I knew best as Witchiepoo, ever plotting to get a little boy's magic flute in a very farout version of Wonderland (as if designed by Sgt Pepper)



Thanks for all the smiles, and we never did find a rhyme for oranges, did we? pic.twitter.com/3dVgwKWyqs — Jeffs Comics (@jeffs_comics) May 3, 2021

Billie Hayes who played Witchiepoo on the TV series, H.R. Pufnstuf, passed away on April 29, 2021. My brother had this lunchbox. R.I.P. #BillieHayes #HRPunfnstuf pic.twitter.com/3UaEMh6HMT — Vanished Chicagoland (@vanishedchicago) May 4, 2021

Only children of the 1970s will appreciate how great Billie Hayes was 😢 https://t.co/vtQ3tyubt7 — SPARTANTIQUES (@SPARTANTIQUES) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

RIP, Billie Hayes, who made the Saturday mornings of my childhood magical as Witchiepoo on H.R. Pufnstuf. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ATJiAYro78 — John Roche (@johnrochewrite) May 3, 2021

Sad to hear that Billie Hayes (Witchiepoo) passed away Thursday. I was just in the middle of carving a set of wooden marionettes based on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special. @genesimmons @kiss pic.twitter.com/8leBKPzhLm — Darren Darrionettes (@GeppettoMoreash) May 3, 2021

The "H.R. Pufnstuf" actor was born in Du Quoin, Illinois on August, 5, 1924. Hayes started out in the showbiz world and slowly made her transition to a career in music and later to acting, which landed her the famed role.

Billie Hayes was from the era of New Hollywood and entered theater after auditioning for the legendary J.J. Shubert. Hayes was brought on board to appear in roadshow theatres such “Student Prince”, “The Merry Widow” and “Blossom Time”.

As a broadway veteran, Billie Hayes had an impactful career from starring as Mammy Yokum in the popular late 1950s musical "Lil’ Abner", appearing in both the Broadway and feature versions. But the star made her debut in the drama world in 1956 on "Leonard Sillman's New Faces".

Hayes’ recent works include lending her voice for “The Black Cauldron” and for other classical cartoon features such as “The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries", "Trollkins", "Darkwing Duck", "The Brothers Flub", "Transformers: Rescue Bots" and "Paw Paws".

Fans of the late Billie Hayes can pay tribute by donating in her memory to Pete Hop, a non-profit organization that rescues and cares for abandoned animals.