'Rishession' trends as netizens blast Rishi Sunak and Tory Party for UK entering into recession

The UK has been struggling with recession since the end of 2023, and netizens are now targeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The issue of recession has questioned the promise made by Rishi Sunak, who decided to work on making the economy stronger than it has been over the years.

A tweet posted by the Office for National Statistics revealed that the GDP witnessed a reduction of around 0.3% between October and December 2023. The news comes after Japan was also reported to be dealing with the same problem, as per First Post.

Expand Tweet

Director for the Office for National Statistics Liz McKeown responded to the situation of recession and said in a statement:

"While it has now shrunk for two consecutive quarters, across 2023 as a whole the economy has been broadly flat. All the main sectors fell on the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth."

Social media has been flooded with reactions from netizens who are specifically using the word "Rishession" to describe the current situation.

Expand Tweet

Netizens criticize Rishi Sunak for not keeping his promise

While speaking to the Business Council on February 13, 2024, UK PM Rishi Sunak said that he is planning to make the UK the best place for the existence of all kinds of businesses, as per Independent. He also said:

"Of course we're still battling with lots of global headwinds, not least the Red Sea at the moment, but at the start of this year I absolutely believe that the economy has turned the corner and we're now pointing in the right direction."

As mentioned, the Office for National Statistics has revealed a decrease in GDP across the UK in 2023. Now, Sunak is being criticized for the situation. Netizens have been sharing their views on X after the news of a drop in GDP went viral:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the Independent, Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, also shared a statement about the data revealed by the ONS, describing it as "Rishi Sunak's recession."

"The Prime Minister can no longer incredibly claim that his plan is working or that he has turned the corner on more than 14 years of economic decline under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off," she said.

Recession in the UK has previously happened in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest drop in GDP has led to concerns among the public, but economists have claimed that it will not exist for too long.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE