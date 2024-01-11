"RM's gentle lullaby": Fans rejoice as 'MONO' by BTS' Namjoon officially reaches #1 in 124 nations on iTunes Charts

Kim Namjoon of BTS, popularly known as RM, made history with his solo mixtape mono. which recently climbed to the top of the iTunes charts in over 124 countries. Released on October 23, 2018, by Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE), the latest achievement by RM has excited ARMYs.

Fans were delighted since mono. climbed to the summit's peak after more than six years of release, praising the musician behind such a master artwork.

Although mono., which comprises songs penned, composed, and performed in Korean and English, is described as a mixtape by certain outlets, BTS' Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has labeled it a playlist.

"no coz Mono was literally everything": Fans cheer as the 2018 released mixtape by Namjoon peaked at No.1 after six years

By sharing a snippet of an untitled song on BTS' Twitter account in March 2018, RM initially hinted about the mixtape and validated its creation. On October 20, 2018, the Big Hit Entertainment Twitter page first revealed the track listing, album cover, and expected mixtape release date.

The iconic mixtape has a song produced by Honne and features vocalist eAeon and the South Korean indie rock group NELL. After releasing his self-titled mixtape in 2015, mono is Namjoon's second mixtape after the songwriter and leader of BTS released his initial mixtape, RM.

The mixtape has a recurring theme of desolation and combines dejected and people who wear out. In songs like Tokyo and Seoul, Namjoon reveals his deepest vulnerabilities. These songs are the complimentary treatment one's body, mind, and wallet all need to relax into whatever new misery the coming week will unavoidably bring.

mono. also represents the feeling of taking a hot shower, which is comforting to the touch, soothing, and just the perfect amount of steamy. In addition, listeners and music reviewers observed that the mixtape features the moodiest and slowest hits, with Namjoon whisper-rapping on Forever Rain.

Billboard described Moonchild as a smooth multilingual alt R&B song, Badbye as melancholy, and Uhgood as thoughtful, noting that the mixtape mono is more contemplative than Namjoon's debut mixtape RM.

Fand turned to Twitter, presently X, to gush at the latest achievement by the BTS frontman, even though he has been serving in South Korea's armed forces since December 11, 2023. The BTS ARMY lauded the new victory, tweeting that "mono is literally everything," saying it is a "well-deserved" achievement.

The song Forever Rain features thoughtful lyrics and an animated video created by Choi Jaehoon, who also functioned as creative director. The song begins with a sense of exhaustion and emptiness. The lyric video for the song Seoul features several well-known Seoul locations, including Seonyudo Island, the Han River, and the Cheonggyecheon stream.

In it, Namjoon, aka RM, is seen briefly sitting in a vehicle outside of a convenience shop. He also speaks briefly over the phone, explaining the reason and the choice to leave a certain place or relationship—which is open for interpretation.

BTS leader RM is reported to release his second solo album in 2024, as per the report by South Korea's Daishin Securities. Fans eagerly await the new solo project with bated breaths and wonder what the musician has planned to show them.