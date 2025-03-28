Zelda Williams has expressed strong disapproval of the viral trend of AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images circulating on social media. The daughter of the late American actor Robin Williams took to Instagram on March 27 to criticize the use of artificial intelligence in art. Adding to her stance, she stated that filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki would have opposed the trend.

Zelda Williams publicly criticized the use of AI-generated "Studio Ghibli style" images in her posts, arguing that such technology diminishes artistic effort and has environmental drawbacks.

"People are gleefully sharing 'Studio Ghibli style' AI memes and photos, as though the man himself wouldn't absolutely despise the technological piracy and negative effects on our environment," Zelda wrote, referencing Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

She also expressed concerns about artificial intelligence replacing human creativity, stating, "Lazy doesn't just affect the body, it rots the mind."

Her criticism aligns with concerns among artists about the increasing use of generative AI tools, which many believe undermine the value of human-made art. By raising these concerns, Zelda contributes to an ongoing discussion about the ethical implications of AI-generated content.

Zelda Williams highlights Hayao Miyazaki's opposition to AI-generated art

Beyond criticizing AI-generated Studio Ghibli imagery, Zelda Williams noted that many people respond to concerns about artificial intelligence with dismissive remarks.

"The amount of 'get used to it,' 'it's fun,' 'stop whining' that I see in response to anti-AI sentiments is wild," she wrote.

She highlighted how defenders of AI-generated content often overlook the broader consequences of the technology.

Zelda Williams also raised concerns about AI’s environmental impact, pointing out that the computing power required for AI-generated images consumes significant energy. She criticized the trend by drawing a comparison to the themes in the animated film Wall-E.

"Making memes and self-portraits while harming the planet is too dumb even for Wall-E. At least the trash he had to clean up was REAL," she said.

Zelda Williams' comments align with Hayao Miyazaki's established opinions on AI-generated animation. The renowned animator has previously spoken against AI-assisted animation. In a November 2016 NHK documentary interview, Miyazaki dismissed AI-assisted animation as an insult to human artistry, stating that he would "never wish to incorporate this technology" into his work.

Zelda's assertion that Hayao Miyazaki would "absolutely despise the technological piracy" involved in AI-generated Ghibli-style images is consistent with his past remarks. By referencing his stance, she reinforces her argument against the use of AI in artistic creation.

The controversy surrounding AI in creative fields is not limited to Studio Ghibli-inspired images. Many in the entertainment industry have expressed concerns about AI's potential to replace human actors, writers, and artists.

Zelda Williams herself has been vocal about protecting artists' rights. In previous statements, she has criticized the use of AI to recreate performances of actors who are no longer alive, including her late father, Robin Williams. "This isn't theoretical, it is very, very real," Zelda previously stated, emphasizing the risks of AI-driven recreations, as reported by People on October 2, 2023.

She has also warned against AI-generated voices and likenesses being used without consent, arguing:

"Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance."

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda criticizes Studio Ghibli AI trend on social media, claims Hayao Miyazaki would "despise the technological piracy"( image via @zeldawilliams_Instagram)

Beyond her advocacy on AI-related issues, Zelda Williams has been active in her professional career. She recently made her directorial venture in February 2024 with Lisa Frankenstein, a horror-comedy film written by Diablo Cody. The film has generated buzz as a fresh take on the genre, showcasing Zelda's directorial vision and storytelling approach, as stated by People on February 6, 2024.

