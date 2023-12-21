Ryan Gosling reportedly in the talks to play an unknown role in the MCU

Ryan Gosling is supposedly in discussions with regards to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an unspecified role, according to reliable leaker and industry insider DanielRPK. According to Daniel, Gosling and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently met and discussed Gosling's potential role in a forthcoming film.

Ryan Gosling has been a major star in Hollywood, and his notoriety has only grown since he won glowing reviews for the movie Barbie. Now, it's said that one of the greatest performers of all time, in the opinion of fans, is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Gosling might soon star in an MCU production

Expand Tweet

For quite some time, Gosling's admirers have wanted to see him play a superhero, and now there's an allegation that Gosling recently had a meeting with Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios, to discuss possible parts in the massive superhero franchise, as disclosed by insider Daniel Ritchman on Twitter.

DanielRPK is a reliable leaker and industry insider who has previously broken numerous MCU speculations, most of which have been true. If the scooper is right again, fans will see Gosling in the MCU shortly.

Besides, this is not the first time the Golden Globe winner's name has been mentioned in the same sentence as the MCU. Gosling was once a candidate for the portrayal of Doctor Strange, but Benedict Cumberbatch ended up getting it.

Furthermore, the same source claims that within a specific timeframe, the actor will receive an offer for an unidentified role. Gosling and Kevin Feige are allegedly engaged in negotiations to find the actor a role.

Expand Tweet

A lot of people think Ryan Gosling is going to portray Nova, aka Richard Rider, who has long been missing from the MCU. However, Gosling quickly refuted those rumors as well, saying in an MTV News interview back in July that:

"He didn't know anything about Nova."

According to what @joshuahorowitz posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Drive star contacted Josh Horowitz to say he was willing to take a stab at portraying the Ghost Rider.

These handfuls of superhero positions are now likely to be portrayed by the La La Land star, despite the ongoing and intense speculation about the character Gosling would play.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the Drive star will suit up for the MCU, as neither Marvel Studios nor Ryan Gosling have responded to or confirmed these speculations.

Meanwhile, fans' excitement levels are through the roof now that their favorite star is rumored to portray a superhero (or supervillain) in one of their favorite franchises.