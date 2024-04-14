Ryan Reynolds celebrates Rob McElhenney's birthday with a hilarious Titanic-inspired video

Ryan Reynolds recently prepared a funny Titanic-inspired video on Rob McElhenney's birthday as the latter turned 47 on April 14, 2024. The Mythic Quest star's birthday falls on the same day as when the RMS Titanic went down in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

The actors developed a close friendship around three years ago and are linked to the same football club, Wrexham AFC. Reynolds shared the video through Instagram on McElhenney's birthday and wrote:

"It felt like Rob's birthday was today but apparently it's tomorrow? I'm posting because it's now the 14th in Wrexham and I'll bet people are still up! Happy Birthday, @robmcelhenney, and LFG, @wrexham_afc!!! Thanks to @vistaprint & @TyPawb."

Back in 2020, Rob and Ryan became the owners of the Wrexham-based club and their journey was covered in a documentary series, which aired on FX for two seasons.

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram video features a lot of references to Titanic: Tribute details explored

The Green Lantern star's birthday wish for Rob McElhenney has been trending online and has gained recognition for featuring real-life images captured inside the Titanic wreckage. Ryan Reynolds jokingly said that he organized a trip to the sunken ship to find some Wrexham Lager bottles to raise a toast.

Reynolds opted for his costume from Deadpool and while he approached the camera by saying that he could not find any Wrexham Lager, the video revealed a portrait featuring McElhenney.

The moment was similar to the scene from James Cameron's Titanic where the n*de picture of Rose was cleared in the beginning. The portrait shows Rob in the same condition, wearing the Heart of the Ocean. Requesting everyone to send their best wishes for his friend. Reynolds further stated:

"Don't embarrass him by going to Vistaprint.com/Wrexham to purchase, gift and share items customized in all of Rob's splendor and soft, delicate chest hair. And don't put it all over social media. Nor should you visit the Ty Pawb Gallery in Wrexham, where this picture will actually hang among genuine works of art."

Ryan Reynolds once again requested the public to send a simple wish for Rob McElhenney, adding that they would meet everyone in "League One."

The comments section was flooded with multiple responses, including Jason Momoa, who wrote that he was thankful for not being a friend of Reynolds. Ryan's video has been shared by more than 60,000 people up to now.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had a few conversations online before meeting each other

As mentioned earlier, McElhenney and Reynolds's friendship did not have a normal beginning and they had only spoken to each other a few times. However, their ownership of Wrexham AFC managed to bring them close, and the duo's families also share a close bond now.

In an interview with People Magazine last year, Rob McElhenney praised Ryan Reynolds and described him as an "inspiration." He addressed the work he has done with Reynolds for the progress of the club and said:

"With each day, it grows the responsibility of making sure that we hold what we promised to the town and to the club itself."

Ryan Reynolds even shared a video through his X account in April 2023, where he mentioned the correct pronunciation of Rob's surname by using a song and frequently using the word "McElhenney" in the lyrics.

Reynolds is all set to return for the lead role in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he will share the screen with Hugh Jackman. Furthermore, the film will be released on July 26, 2024, and also marks Jackman playing Wolverine after almost seven years.