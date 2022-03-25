Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert gets Buffalo Wild Wings NIL deal with signature mustache 

Doug Edert's week couldn't be going any better, with the Saint Peter's junior guard landing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Buffalo Wild Wings this Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Saint Peter's Peacocks took America by storm, triumphing over both No. 2 seed tournament favorites Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murrey State, to make the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA tournament run.

Doug Edert was pivotal in both victories, scoring 20 points in the Kentucky match and 13 points against Murrey State, emerging as one of Saint Peter's star players.

Doug Edert's NIL deal promises free wings during overtime

The 22-year-old wasted no time in capitalizing on these remarkable wins, signing an NIL deal with the buffalo wings joint. Doug Edert announced the sponsorship via his Instagram, posing with a wing in hand and dozens laid out in front of him.

The offer involves Buffalo Wild Wings giving six free wings to its Blazin' Rewards members anytime a March Madness match goes into overtime. The brand's website reads:

"When ANY March Madness game goes to OT, we're giving away 6 free boneless wings to Blazin' Rewards members. Order online or check-in through Blazin' Rewards – if a game hits OT during your meal, you're eligible for free wings. Overtime is wingtime."

B-Dubs outlines how patrons can claim this offer:

"To be eligible to receive reward coupon, member must be checked in at a participating BWW location or place an order for takeout/delivery via the BWW website/app between no later than thirty minutes prior to game start and the end of overtime."

NIL deals hit the college sports scene just last year, allowing several college athletes like Edert to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness while enjoying the limelight.

The buffalo wing joint also signed NIL deals with other men's and women's basketball players like James Akinjo of Baylor, Trey Alexander of Creighton, and Nikki Baird of Belmont.

Rita Patel, CMO of Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a statement:

"Our unique approach to NIL deals has resulted in multiple real-time deals being signed by student-athletes and delivered through the first week of the Men’s and Women’s tournaments."

Doug Edert's clothing line with Barstool Sports

Doug Edert is riding the highs of fame, having signed another NIL deal with Barstool Sports, this time for a clothing line. The collection, dubbed 'Dougie Buckets,' features T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, all adorned with a caricature of Edert's face.

The junior guard's caption encourages his followers to grow a mustache themselves, referencing his own famous mustache.

Edert's father, Bill, told the New York Post:

“Most people have a little bit of fear about what people think of them. He’s out there with that crazy hair and that mustache right now just doing his thing. That’s who he is.’’

In response, Doug Edert merely laughed him off and said:

“It’s just my personality. The way I grew up, I didn’t really care what people thought about me, and I try to embrace it so when I’m on the court I try to do my own thing. It helps me stay relaxed.’’

The Peacocks will be facing No. 3 seed Purdue in the regional semifinals on March 25.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia