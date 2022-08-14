Salman Rushdie stabbing attack: Suspect Hadi Matar charged with attempted murder

In a shocking turn of events on Friday, famous Indian-born writer Salman Rushdie was assaulted and stabbed multiple times by a man while he was preparing to deliver a lecture on freedom of expression at a western New York institute. Stabbed in the neck and stomach, Salman Rushdie, 75, was airlifted and taken to a hospital where he was put on a ventilator.
In a press release, Chautauqua County District Attorney confirmed that the suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, was taken into custody yesterday. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault, and is being held without bail. If convicted, he will face up to 25 years of imprisonment.
The DA's office said:
"We have been in touch with our counterparts in the State of New Jersey where the attacker is from to share information and assist them in helping us to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack so that we and the different agencies involved can determine what, if any, additional charges should be asserted. We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case."
The assailant from Fairview, New Jersey, was born in the U.S. to Lebanese immigrant parents. His social media activities have shown a clear interest in Iran and Shia extremism.
While the reason behind Hadi Matar's attack has not been disclosed by law enforcement officials, it is believed that it is connected to the Iranian Fatwa against the author of The Satanic Verses.
Matar was taken to the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown post the attack on Salman Rushdie. He was later transferred to the Chautauqua County Jail. Media outlets were prohibited from attending Matar's first court appearance.
More on the shocking attack on Salman Rushdie
Following the fatwa against him, Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie spent almost nine years in hiding before deciding that he needed to live life normally in the U.S.
On Friday, August 12, the long persecuted author was scheduled to deliver a speech on exiled writers seeking asylum in America. As soon as he took the stage, however, a young man rushed to stab him multiple times.
The man, identified as Hadi Matar, left Salman Rushdie critically injured. He was airlifted and taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he underwent surgery. He is suffering from a damaged liver and could lose an eye due to severe nerve damage.
Salman Rushdie has been on the receiving end of death threats since the publication of his book The Satanic Verses. The book was labeled as blasphemous for its treatment of the Prophet Muhammed.
The then-Iranian President, Ayatollah Khomeini, released a fatwa in 1989 against the author. Recently, the bounty for Rushdie's life was allegedly increased to $3 million.
Hadi Matar's social media history shows his active interest in Khomeini and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).