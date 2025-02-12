Scarlett Johansson condemns use of her likeness in AI video criticizing Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, asks politicians to pass laws

Scarlett Johansson has issued a statement denouncing a viral AI-generated video that features her and other celebrities condemning Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments.

The video, which was first uploaded on YouTube by an anonymous account on February 10, 2025, depicts an AI version of Johansson alongside Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Drake, Steven Spielberg, and others. Johansson reportedly became aware of the video after friends and family alerted her to its existence.

The celebrities in the clip are portrayed wearing T-shirts featuring a Star of David. The video ends with an AI-generated Adam Sandler flipping his middle finger as the messages "Enough is Enough" and "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism" appear on the screen.

Johansson expressed her concerns about the "misuse of AI" and the broader implications of its unchecked growth.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

"I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality," she said in a statement, as per Deadline.

Scarlett Johansson calls for AI regulations amid growing concerns over misuse

Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Present "Fly Me To The Moon" Photocall In Madrid - Source: Getty

Scarlett Johansson emphasized her concerns about the dangers of AI, emphasizing its impact on both individuals and society. She noted that she has been a public victim of AI and warned that the technology poses a widespread threat.

Scarlett Johansson highlighted that while some progressive countries have taken responsible action, the United States is yet to pass the necessary legislation, leaving its citizens unprotected against the imminent risks of AI. She concluded her statement with a direct appeal to lawmakers,

"I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large."

Scarlett Johansson's concerns over AI misuse are not new. She has previously been involved in legal battles over unauthorized recreations of her likeness. In November 2023, she took legal action against an AI company that used her name and image in an online advertisement without her consent.

More recently, in May 2024, she criticized OpenAI for using a voice in their GPT-4o chatbot, Sky, that closely resembled her performance in the 2013 film Her. Scarlett Johansson's legal team intervened, and OpenAI ultimately removed the voice after she revealed that she had declined their initial request to use it. At the time, Scarlett Johansson released a statement expressing her outrage,

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that [OpenAI CEO Sam Altman] would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference."

"Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word 'her' — a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human."

In 2024, Scarlett Johansson starred in Project Artemis, a sci-fi adventure film, and lent her voice to Transformers One, an animated sci-fi film featuring Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm.

In March 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actress was in talks to lead the new Jurassic World movie set to be directed by Gareth Edwards. The movie reportedly has a release date of July 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback