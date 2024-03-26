Scarlett Johansson to venture into new franchise, in talks to star in Jurassic sequel

Scarlett Johansson is eyeing to lead a new Jurassic World movie, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on March 25. After portraying Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the MCU for nearly a decade, Johansson is in talks to be part of the Jurassic franchise.

If Johansson seals the deal with Universal, this will mark her return to a blockbuster franchise following her stint with Marvel. Her ensemble movie Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing film in the world currently, while her final MCU project Black Widow broke several pandemic box office records.

The Jurassic Park media franchise consists of two novels and two separate film trilogies, all of which have achieved momentous success. It is also includes several video games, comic books, animated projects and theme parks. The film franchise is also listed as one of the highest-grossing film series worldwide, with over $6 billion of earnings in box office.

Everything we know about the new Jurassic installment

With talks to lead a new Jurassic film, Scarlett Johansson will reportedly jump from one blockbuster franchise to another. After the record-shattering success of the MCU franchise, this will be Johansson's venture into another lucrative franchise should she accept the role.

The first Jurassic Park film was released back in 1993. Directed by Stephen Spielberg, the film went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time until 1997's Titanic. It spawned two other installments, both of which were commercially successful as well.

But Scarlett Johansson is not the first Marvel star to join the dinosaur universe. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt led the second trilogy, titled Jurrasic World, from 2015 to 2022 to enormous success. The trilogy earned over $3.9 billion together worldwide.

Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World' (via Jurassic Park website)

Following the second trilogy, producer Frank Marshall proclaimed to Collider that this was "the start of a new era," hinting at future films. A new Jurassic film was confirmed in 2022 to be in development, with David Koepp writing the script. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are set to return as producers, while Stephen Speilberg is reported to serve as executive producer.

After David Leitch departed from the film, Gareth Edwards stepped in to be the director. Despite being in the process of pre-production, the film currently has the release date of July 2, 2025.

While Scarlett Johansson's casting in the Jurassic film has not been confirmed yet, the Oscar-nominated actress will next appear in an untitled romantic comedy with Channing Tatum. She will also star in yet another franchise film, the animated Transformers One, that is set to be released on September 13, 2024.