Second-generation K-pop boy group, HIGHLIGHT reclaims trademark right for their former band name, BEAST

On Tuesday, April 2, HIGHLIGHT's agency, Around Us Entertainment released a statement on X expressing that they have a mutual agreement with the K-pop boy group's previous agency CUBE Entertainment, regarding the trademark of the word 'BEAST'. The second-generation K-pop boy group initially debuted under CUBE Entertainment in 2009 as a six-piece boy band named, BEAST.

Announcement about BEAST trademark. (Image via X/ @@Highlight_AUent)

However, in 2017, the group ended up shifting labels to Around Us Entertainment, and by 2019 two of its members, Yong Jun-hyung and Jang Hyun-seung, had departed. Given that K-pop agencies often hold trademark rights for groups' names, artists who move labels won't be able to use their previous names. Therefore, the group functioned as HIGHLIGHT since 2017.

Regardless, Around Us Entertainment revealed that CUBE Entertainment has availed the group permissions for the word BEAST, and the second-generation K-pop boy group can hereafter also refer to themselves as BEAST. While their official name will continue to be HIGHLIGHT, the agency stated both fans and members can use BEAST to recall their journey together as the group closes its 15th debut anniversary.

Around Us Entertainment releases statement announcing HIGHLIGHT's trademark reclaim of their former group name, BEAST

HIGHLIGHT is a four-piece K-pop group that debuted under CUBE Entertainment in 2009. The second-generation group originally had six members and they were introduced as B2ST by the agency through a documentary series titled MTV B2ST. Soon, their name was changed to BEAST, and the group continued to develop a huge fanbase following its hit releases including Breath, Shock, Bad Girl, etc.

However, around 2016, the group began to lose members. First Jang Hyun-seung was announced to have departed the group to kickstart his career as a soloist. He stated that there were differences between him and the members' music style which couldn't be compromised. Another member, Yong Hyun-seung was also seen leaving the company in 2019 after his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

However, by the end of 2016, BEAST already began to function as HIGHLIGHT under their new agency, Around Us Entertainment. The shift happened due to the end of the group's contract with CUBE Entertainment, and since CUBE trademarked BEAST, the group couldn't promote under the name legally.

Since the group reached the heights of their fame with the name, BEAST, people continued to refer to them through their former name, and many fans also missed the group being promoted as BEAST. On April 2, Around Us Entertainment revealed that they've gained the name's trademark rights from CUBE Entertainment as of April 2.

In the official statement, Around Us Entertainment stated:

"We recently reached a smooth mutual agreement with Cube Entertainment on the use of the ‘BEAST’ trademark. We would also like to express our gratitude to CUBE Entertainment for this discussion on a larger scale. However, the group plans to continue its activities under the team name ‘HIGHLIGHT’."

They further added:

"We are thrilled to be able to show our fans the team name ‘BEAST’, separate from our activity name. We sincerely thank our fans for their generous support and love over the past 15 years. We hope that this news will be a meaningful gift for HIGHLIGHT and all Lights celebrating its 15th anniversary."

On the other hand, Around Us Entertainment released an official video announcing the same while also revealing three special dates, May 10, 11, and 12, 2024, with the caption, Lights Go On, Again. Fans speculate that it might be a three-day concert in celebration of the group's upcoming 15th debut anniversary,