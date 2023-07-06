"Second to Nun would have been a better title"- Hilarious tweets welcome The Nun 2 first look

The sequel to 2018's The Nun, simply titled The Nun 2, is all set to premiere on September 8, 2023. Despite the first film's critical failure, it managed to become a box-office hit as it took on the story of The Conjuring universe's dreaded figure. The second part is all set to continue the story of the titular Nun.

Though rich in story with a lot of potential to depict something tremendous, this Michael Chaves movie will have to face a tough crowd, especially after the original failed to captivate fans.

After the first look for The Nun 2 was revealed, Twitter users engaged in a fun conversation about what the film could have been called instead of the confirmed title.

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

Fans not thrilled with The Nun 2 first look

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

While The Nun is a part of the esteemed The Conjuring franchise, the standalone film based on the demon was not exactly a critical hit. It has a mere 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When a sequel was announced, fans were not exactly thrilled. However, this gave them some space to create some hilarious names for the film.

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to the Discussing FIlm's post about The Nun's sequel (Image via Twitter)

The Nun 2 is directed by Michael Chaves with a script from Akela Cooper. It is also produced by James Wan, like the previous films in the universe.

The Nun 2 will premiere on September 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes