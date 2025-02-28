Severance Season 2 Episode 7 'Chikhai Bardo', currently streaming on Apple TV, directed by Jessica Lee Gagné starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman and Dichen Lachman first premiered on Friday, February 28. The latest episode dives deep into the major mystery that has been surrounding the series since its first season aired.

Throughout the season, Gemma (Dichen Lachman) appears in bits and memories of Mark (Adam Scott). Audience had been speculating that the new season will finally reveal what happened to Mark's wife. Severance Season 2 Episode 7 jumps right into their mystery love story.

Recap of Severance Season 2 Episode 7 'Chikhai Bardo'

In Severance Season 2 Episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo," the show goes deeper into the secretive functions of Lumon Industries. The episode goes back and forth in its flow, revealing Mark and Gemma's initial meeting at a college blood drive, and them falling in love later on.

The couple go through major phases and are finally scarred by Gemma's miscarriage. Even with a large wedge between them, Gemma seeks fertility treatments, wherein Lumon's influence began to loom over the couple. Contrary to Mark's belief (in extension the outies) that Gemma perished in a car accident, the seventh episode unveils that Lumon had orchestrated her disappearance. The deceptive company, Lumon, subjected her to a series of shocking experiments.

Gemma is now known as Ms. Casey and endures psychological and physically taxing operations, which are named after different cities. These experiments, which aim to manipulate and control her psyche were earlier revealed to the audience through the confusing work undertaken by the MDR, with the cagey "Cold Harbor" room remaining as a focal point. Gemma tries to escape the shackles of the facility, only to be sent back to her cage by her severed ego 'Casey' who was instructed to return by Milchick (Tramell Tillman)

Mark struggles with the after-effects of his reintegration process, drifting in and out of awareness while remembering moments from his life with Gemma. His sister, Devon, and Reghabi take care of him. They discuss whether Harmony Cobel should be involved in his recovery. Upon disagreeing with such an interference, Reghabi leaves them, with Mark left alone with his sister to recover back to consciousness.

The next episode is set to stream on Friday, 7th March. The episode currently titled on Apple TV as Sweet Vitriol. All the episodes, including Season 2 Episode 7, are currently streaming worldwide on Apple TV.

