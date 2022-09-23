What is Shannon Brandt's political affiliation? Man accused of fatally hitting teen with car over "political views" released on $50K bond

On September 19, a 41-year-old Dakota man, Shannon Brandt, was charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly hit a teen with his car following a heated political discussion.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place on September 18, after a 'dance event' in the vicinity. Shannon Brandt reportedly got into an argument with 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, who the suspect described as a 'right-wing extremist.'

41-year-old suspected killer Shannon Brandt, who admitted to hitting 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car over the teen's conservative views, was RELEASED yesterday on $50k bond. Brandt has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Fox reported that after an argument, Brandt reportedly ran Ellingson over with his car before leaving the scene. He then supposedly returned to the scene shortly after and called 911, admitting to operators that he had fatally struck the teen. Brandt told authorities that he resorted to violence because he feared that Ellingson would attempt to harm him.

Shannon Brandt used his car to run over & kill an 18-year-old, Cayler Ellingson, because he thought the teen was part of a Republican "extremist group."



Joe Biden called Republicans a threat & Brandt listened.



Joe Biden called Republicans a threat & Brandt listened. This murder is a direct result of Biden dehumanizing Republicans.

On September 20, Shannon Brandt was released from police custody on a $50,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for October 11.

Leaders speculate the political leanings of Shannon Brandt

In the arrest affidavit, Shannon Brandt is recorded telling authorities that he objected to Elingon's extremist views, leading to an argument. He later claimed that he believed the 18-year-old was going to call his political allies to help him, leading to the fatal attack.

Radical leftist Shannon Brandt killed an 18-year-old for being a Republican. Spoiler alert, this isn't an isolated incident.

While Shannon Brandt has not vocalized his political beliefs on the record, many conservative politicians condemning the killing have identified him as a Democrat. They also framed the incident as an example of rising political violence and bipartisanship in America.

In response to Elingson's killing, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted and implied that anti-republican violence was being facilitated by the Biden administration.

However, North Dakota authorities have not accepted this narrative and are claiming that there is no substantial evidence that the alleged vehicular homicide was driven by political differences.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said:

"There has been no corroboration that this was even politically motivated at all."

Neiwind went on to say that besides Brandt, no witnesses at the scene could corroborate that politics was a factor in the argument between Brandt and Elingson.

Alternative accounts of Elingson's death

According to Inforum, North Dakota authorities believe that alcohol may have played a more prominent role in Elingson's death than politics did.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec



Kara Brinster

State's Attorney

(701) 652-1270



Why has Shannon Brandt not been charged with murder after admitting to murdering Cayler Ellingson?



Email:

fostercounty.com/states-attorne… Day 2 beginsKara BrinsterState's Attorney(701) 652-1270Why has Shannon Brandt not been charged with murder after admitting to murdering Cayler Ellingson?Email: Day 2 begins Kara BrinsterState's Attorney(701) 652-1270Why has Shannon Brandt not been charged with murder after admitting to murdering Cayler Ellingson?Email: fostercounty.com/states-attorne…

After Brandt was detained by authorities at his home in Glenfield, he allegedly admitted to having had alcohol before the altercation took place. Authorities reported that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Brandt said the teen was planning to attack him. However, Elingson's mother claimed that her son had called her before his death, telling her that he was being chased by the suspect.

As of September 23, the case remains under investigation.

