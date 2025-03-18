"She could have attended this"— Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's video appearance as Eras Tour wins Tour of the Century honor at iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour won the Tour of the Century honor at the iHeartRadio Awards, held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This date also marked the second anniversary of the tour. Although the superstar singer was not present at the venue, she sent a video message expressing her gratitude to iHeart and her fans—

"I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."

To celebrate the honor, Taylor Swift performed a rendition of Mirrorball from the tour's opening show in Glendale, Arizona.

As news of the award went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"umm she could have attended this."

Many congratulated Swift, noting that the honor was well-deserved—

"she said i’m not attending that khia show i’ll send a video instead," one joked.

"Tour of the CENTURY? Absolutely deserved. No one does it like Taylor," another added.

"No one’s touching her level!" a fan reacted.

Others were not too happy with iHeart's decision—

"Mind you, there are still 75 years left of this Century," one remarked.

"I hope that even my swiftie oomfs can agree that tour of the CENTURY is a bit extreme," another added.

"more made up awards to give this lady," a person wrote.

"Sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of"—Taylor Swift about the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour was Taylor Swift's sixth concert tour. It began on March 17, 2023, with a performance in Glendale, Arizona, and wrapped up in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 8, 2024. The tour included 149 shows across 51 cities worldwide.

According to Billboard, the Eras Tour generated over $2 billion in revenue and sold over 10 million tickets, making it the highest-grossing tour in history. Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour is the only other tour to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

In her video message, Taylor Swift explained that it was a challenging attempt, but she also felt proud and gratified—

"I’ve been doing a lot of processing since I’ve been off the road these last few months and, you know, people often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion."

Swift elaborated that each of her concerts lasted nearly three and a half hours, mentioning that she performed more shows than ever on tour. She also emphasized that this was only possible thanks to the support of her fans.

"The only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans."

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has received several accolades, including recognition from Guinness World Records as the Highest-Grossing Music Tour and the People's Choice Award for Concert Tour of the Year.

At Monday's ceremony, Taylor Swift received ten nominations, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

The iHeartRadio Awards 2025 is available to stream on any iHeart platform.

