"She got pregnant by her aunt in law ex?"— Internet reacts to Bhad Bhabie's claims about Alabama Barker and Tyga 

As the feud between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie continues online, the latter released a diss track titled Over Cooked aimed at Barker on January 26. Since then, Bhad Bhabie has taken to the internet to allege that Barker got pregnant by rapper Tyga.

“Hatin’-a*s h*e tried steal my baby daddy/ F**kin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant/ Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’/ Did all that for nothin’ b**ch, he still gon’ come right back,” Bhabie rapped in her diss track.

Tyga and Barker have since taken to the internet to respond to the allegations.

The latest rendition of the song has Tyga’s name censored. Nevertheless, Bhabie took to social media to clarify that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, told her that Tyga and Alabama Barker were expecting a baby together; however, Barker got an abortion.

For those uninitiated, Bhabie also accused Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend and the father of her child, Le Vaughn.

Netizens have since taken to social media to respond to the allegations, with one netizen saying:

The netizen was referring to Alabama Barker allegedly getting pregnant by Tyga, who had previously dated Kylie Jenner. For those uninitiated, Kylie Jenner is the stepdaughter of Alabama Barker’s stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, others expressed concern over Tyga allegedly getting involved with Alabama Barker, who is currently 19 years old.

Many were concerned about Barker, the daughter of drummer Travis Barker, as Tyga faced intense backlash for dating Kylie Jenner, who was just 18 years old when they started dating back in 2015. Tyga was 25 years old at that time.

On January 28, Alabama Barker took to her Instagram stories to share that she was working on a song titled Cry Bhabie, which seems to be a diss track aimed at Bhad Bhabie. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Alabama Barker and Tyga took to social media to react to the pregnant allegations

As Bhad Bhabie took to social media to allege that Barker got pregnant with Tyga’s baby, TikTok users took to the video-sharing platform to question Barker about it. One netizen asked, “Did you mess with Soulja or Tyga?.” In response, Barker said, “Absolutely not.”

As per the Daily Mail, she said in another TikTok comment:

“Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”

Tyga also took to TikTok to address the allegations. As per Page Six, he shared a 50 Cent video on the platform and captioned it with a blue cap emoji popularly used on the internet to represent a lie.

The feud between Barker and Bhabie comes after the latter accused Le Vaughn of physically assaulting her last summer. She also shared video footage of him pulling her by her hair and slamming her to the ground on Instagram.

