"She likes the finer things in life"— Four Seasons Orlando baby memes take over the internet as viral TikTok wins hearts online

A baby, being called as Four Seasons Orlando baby, gained widespread attention after her aunt posted a video of her on TikTok. The video amassed over 40 million views, five million likes, and thousands of comments.

On May 17, Stefanie O'Brien, the baby's aunt, shared a video with the caption-

"If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador, my niece got you."

The video shows Stefanie's sister asking her two kids-

“I have a question for everybody. Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"

While answering, the kid remained cool and collected at the thought of visiting the hotel in Florida, even when her elder sister in the video sprung up with delight, as kids do. The baby's response won over the internet.

Viewers have referred to the baby as a "fully conscious baby". Netizens took to platforms like X to express their opinion on the entire incident and share hilarious memes.

“It all makes sense now! She likes the finer things in life.” one X user commented.

“I think the funniest part about the four seasons orlando baby is how she showed us she was a fully conscious baby so she started flailing her arms trying to act like a baby again to cover up the fact she just blew her cover,” wrote another user.

“THE FOUR SEASONS ORLANDO BABY IS A SHE!!!” clarified one user.

Netizens found the baby exceptional and everyone rooted for her.

"If I send you this, I wanna go to the Four Seasons Orlando,” added another one.

“Me letting everyone know that the four seasons orlando baby is a girl,” commented another X user with a GIF.

“Who runs the world? GIRLS,” said one X user.

“That baby girl's gonna grow up to be a wonderkid,” said a fan of the baby.

The video of the Four Seasons Orlando baby accidentally got viral

The hotel is currently trending because of the baby (Image via Four Seasons Resort)

The source of the Four Seasons Orlando Baby meme is a widely shared May 17 TikTok video. In the video, an off-camera woman, asked her two daughters, one young kid and one baby, who would like to visit the Four Seasons Orlando.

The elder daughter joyfully shouted "Me!". However, her baby sister shot her arm up, pointed her finger, and said "me" quietly. The baby appears to be able to understand the question despite being so young.

Viewers were taken aback by the baby's apparent comprehension of the question, her response, and the composed manner in which she gave her answer. The parents of the baby have finally opened up about their child going surprisingly viral and becoming the latest internet meme, following the success of the video.

The infant was identified as Tampa, Florida native Kate Wise who is one year old. On May 23, Bailey and William Wise, her parents, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the origin of the viral post.

Bailey told the magazine that the purpose of the video was to try and persuade her parents to join them on vacation. It was intended for a family group chat. She went on to say—

“My husband's shirt is unbuttoned, Kate was in her diaper. This was before bath time. There was really no recording this multiple times.”

About the baby’s answer, her father, Will, said—

“It's kind of the middle. She won't say ‘me!’ to everything... It legitimately has to be something she recognizes and wants to do. She's been to the Four Seasons before. She does recognize certain things and she does [say] ‘me!’”

The Four Seasons is a five-star resort in Orlando, Florida, close to Walt Disney World. The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts were opened in 1961.

