"She is a nerd": Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired dress at 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards 

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, held in Tokyo, Japan, on March 2. The artist dressed up in a tight corset top under a white leather dress paired with a short bob inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Expand Tweet

The day before the Anime Awards, Megan was seen cosplaying Satoru Gojo from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. She can be seen wearing a dark blue zip-up jacket with her midriff exposed and her hair dyed white. Her eyes are covered with a blindfold.

After photos of the rapper at the Awards went viral, fans commented on Faux Moi's post on Reddit.

"I love listening to Megan talking about Anime," say netizens

While reacting to Megan Thee Stallion's look, anime fans commenting on Faux Moi's post on Reddit and Pop Base's post on X pointed out that she's done a great job at interpreting the characters.

Others claimed that cosplaying is a second calling for Megan and said they loved listening to Megan talk about anime. At the Crunchyroll Awards 2024, when asked about her favorite anime genre, Megan said,

"It has to be action, like as soon as the anime come on, I want to see the like the city needs to be destroyed like on the first go, I need to understand why you're mad, what is the character development story, what are we going through, take me on that ride with you."

When asked who she would choose as backup dancers from anime characters, Stallion said,

"Off the top I am picking, people from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure because they got all the style, just got all the swag, so imma pick Jotaro Kujo, and imma pick Bucciarati, cause my baby's movin."

She also revealed that Inuyasha and Yuyu Hakusho are her comfort, showing that she can fall asleep to Yuyu Hakusho.

Comment byu/mcfw31 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/mcfw31 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/mcfw31 from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Megan Thee Stallion was present at the Awards as one of the presenters. She has been vocal about her love for anime and is often seen cosplaying anime characters. During Halloween 2023, Megan donned a cosplay of Death the Kid from Soul Eater. She has also dressed up as Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama from My Hero Academia.