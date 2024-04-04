Recently, Tennessee-based singer, rapper, and social media influencer GloRilla made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show and shared her experience of visiting the White House last month. She explained how honored she was to have met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the wake of this, GloRilla received a wholesome surprise message from her father, Edwin C. Woods Sr., on the show. The proud dad said in a pre-recorded video,

“I am the father of GloRilla otherwise known as my baby, Gloria [Hallelujah] Woods. I am very proud of my daughter. She has risen from humble beginnings to going to the White House. I am extremely proud of Gloria and may she have many many more days of success.”

Her father’s special message left the Tomorrow rapper emotional and teary-eyed.

Expand Tweet

GloRilla’s White House visit was a “beautiful feeling”

In March, GloRilla, who also goes by Glo, was invited to the White House for Women’s History Month, where she met Biden and Harris. During the latest episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the host asked her how she reacted to the news of the invitation.

“I always be thinking they [her team] are lying for some reason. Every time they tell me something good, I am like, ‘This can’t be real.’ I still haven’t accepted the reality of it,” she mentioned.

The F.N.F. (Let’s Go) singer also recalled the “moment” she walked through the “security” and entered the premises.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God, I am here, I am here, I am here, I am here.’ Once I got in, it was a beautiful feeling. I never would have expected to be in the White House,” she added.

Her viral Instagram video from the day, in which she was seen posing for a selfie with the President, was also played during her recent interview with Tamron Hall. While she smiled and said, “Yeah, Joe!” Joe Biden replied, “Not ‘Yeah, Joe.’ Yeah, You!”

During this discussion, GloRilla’s father also appeared in a clip delivering a special message for his daughter, saying how “proud” he was of her journey from being a humble Memphis girl all the way to the White House and wishing her a successful future.

The 24-year-old rapper was left emotional after the message. She smiled and cried and said how much she loved her dad, who was one of the “closest people” to her heart. He was her plus one at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2023 and posed on the red carpet with her.

During their candid chat, GloRilla and Tamron Hall also talked about other things, including the struggles women face in the hip-hop industry, Glo’s background, her donations to her middle and high schools, her refusal to talk about her political stands, and more.

When asked whether the rumors that rappers Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert are her cousins, the Anyways, Life’s Great hitmaker claimed that they were true.