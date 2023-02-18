“She’s the most calculated person”: Summer House star Kyle Cooke throws shade at Lindsay Hubbard amid Carl Radke-Loverboy drama

The summer may be over, but the feud between Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard from the TV show Summer House is still brewing. Kyle just shared his opinions about Lindsay, and he isn't keeping anything about the reality television star to himself.

The argument comes to light as the ongoing Loverboy drama between Carl Radke and Kyle continues. Loverboy is the company that Kyle founded, and Carl works for him. The premiere of Summer House's newest season was recently released on Bravo, and fans who watched it witnessed that Carl wasn't happy with his job at the company.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Kyle opened up about the remarks Lindsay made towards him and his thoughts on Carl's issues at work.

"I’m just living my life": Kyle Cooke from Summer House responds to Lindsay's comments about him

Earlier this month, Lindsay opened up about what she thought about Kyle. Apart from that, recently on Page Six's podcast titled Virtual Reali-Tea on February 10, she called Kyle a calculated person. The Summer House star said:

"You know what’s so funny, I’ve been, like, watching the show and the first thing he says is he’s like, ‘People don’t know this about me, but I’m calculated,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh really? I know this about you."

In response to this, in an interview with Us Weekly, Kyle said:

"She thinks I’m calculated? I think she’s the most calculated person I’ve ever met, so I find that hysterical. I mean, she goes into summer with a game plan. I’m just living my life."

He continued:

"What I think I was actually referring to on Traitors is that I play this goofball on Summer House where I don’t look like I’m taking myself too seriously on the weekend, which is where 95 percent of the footage for our shows takes place. But I actually am a very strategic thinker. Like, I am calculated when it comes to assessing things and sniffing things out and making judgments and seeing people for who they are — that’s what I was talking about. I’m, like, take out the party element and people are gonna see a different side of me. Not that I manipulate people, which is I think the word that usually follows calculated."

Apart from that, Kyle added that Lindsay's game plan in Summer House season 7 was to make it about her and Carl.

Speaking about Carl's issues with Loverboy, Kyle shared:

"Look, they can say what they want. Every couple’s gonna go through challenges, so no need to put up the facade. We’re all friends here, we’ve all been through some s—t. I think that it was very clear to me that they’ve had multiple conversations about Carl quitting. I paid him a full-time salary for an entire year when he spent most of it checked out."

He continued:

"I was just hurt that considering how patient I’ve been with him and how many chances I’ve given him and how I was working with him for quite some time to allow his role to evolve."

Summer House season 7 will only air on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

