“She seems to have a bad attitude”: Love Without Borders fans aren’t impressed with Gurleen’s behavior 

Bravo's newest reality Tv dating series, titled Love Without Borders, returned for a brand new episode on Wednesday night, December 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The series follows around five singletons who leave their jobs and homes back in the US and embark on a journey to a different country to meet their "perfect partner".

Episode 4 of Love Without Borders showcased Naeem arriving in Panama to meet Chandra, the partner he was matched with. The series also showed updates on other couples, but what stood out for fans and left them unimpressed was Gurleen's behavior towards her partner Shreyas from Dubai.

Gurleen arrived in Dubai hoping that her match, Shreyas, would be everything she wanted. However, when the Love Without Borders star realized that Shreyas stayed with his family, the pair decided to get a place of their own for as long as she was there, so they could have their privacy.

What upset fans was Gurleen's behavior towards Shreyas. Although he was trying to make a connection, she didn't seem to be reciprocating. Fans also claimed that she had a bad attitude.

𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓲 ✨☃️ 𝓕𝓪 𝓛𝓪 𝓛𝓪 𝓛𝓪 𝓛𝓪 ✨ @SheilaBx2



I’m so not jiving with Gurleen and Shreyra



🤷🏼‍♀️ we shall see - she seems to have a bad attitude to me Ok on to #LoveWithoutBorders I’m so not jiving with Gurleen and Shreyra🤷🏼‍♀️ we shall see - she seems to have a bad attitude to me Ok on to #LoveWithoutBorders ! I’m so not jiving with Gurleen and Shreyra 🤷🏼‍♀️ we shall see - she seems to have a bad attitude to me

Love Without Borders fans upset over Gurleen's behavior in episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Gurleen's attitude was bad and that she was coming off as disrespectful. Some added that was "annoying" and giving off "masculine energy" which seemed intimidating to Shreyas.

A few fans also claimed that Gurleen was "headstrong" and "off putting."

Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 @Louisiana_Cat @PrincessKnightD @rj1975

#LoveWithoutBorders @here4thefvckery Agree. It’s one thing to be a strong, independent woman. It’s another to be so headstrong that it’s off putting. Gurleen needed to dial it back a notch and just enjoy being present in the moment and not be so obnoxiously “American.” @PrincessKnightD @rj1975 @here4thefvckery Agree. It’s one thing to be a strong, independent woman. It’s another to be so headstrong that it’s off putting. Gurleen needed to dial it back a notch and just enjoy being present in the moment and not be so obnoxiously “American.” 😁#LoveWithoutBorders

Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 @Louisiana_Cat @PrincessKnightD @rj1975

#LoveWithoutBorders @here4thefvckery It looked like Shreyas and Gurleen could have had a romantic moment at sunset in the dessert, but Shreyas didn’t have any game. I think he was intimidated by her because she gives off too much masculine energy. @PrincessKnightD @rj1975 @here4thefvckery It looked like Shreyas and Gurleen could have had a romantic moment at sunset in the dessert, but Shreyas didn’t have any game. I think he was intimidated by her because she gives off too much masculine energy. #LoveWithoutBorders

Chloe @CosmicallyChloe Let’s call it out - Gurleen is acting like those white men she loves to date. She’s coming off as pompous and disrespectful. #LoveWithoutBorders Let’s call it out - Gurleen is acting like those white men she loves to date. She’s coming off as pompous and disrespectful. #LoveWithoutBorders

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas



#LoveWithoutBorders Here we go with Gurleen acting like the Ugly American Feminist asking why the scarf is only for men! Here we go with Gurleen acting like the Ugly American Feminist asking why the scarf is only for men!#LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/otXmuaoWM1

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#LoveWithoutBorders I need Gurleen to realize where she’s at. She’s very bold in some of these culture statements and actions. I need Gurleen to realize where she’s at. She’s very bold in some of these culture statements and actions.#LoveWithoutBorders

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



Everything she says...it doesn't come across as curious, it comes across as .... rude.



#LoveWithoutBorders Gurleen does not belong in Dubai.Everything she says...it doesn't come across as curious, it comes across as .... rude. Gurleen does not belong in Dubai. Everything she says...it doesn't come across as curious, it comes across as .... rude.#LoveWithoutBorders

Farrah’s Luggage @iamRonDMC



#LoveWithoutBorders I think I can see why Gurleen hasn’t been lucky with dating in the states I think I can see why Gurleen hasn’t been lucky with dating in the states#LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/3gelOgf5Vn

Lady Sharif @lady_sharif #LoveWithoutBorders Gurleen is really trying this dude patience? Your name not on the damn hotel tv screen? Gurl Pleeze #LoveWithoutBorders Gurleen is really trying this dude patience? Your name not on the damn hotel tv screen? Gurl Pleeze https://t.co/YxIp4FBDjI

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week in Love Without Borders season one, episode four

Titled We're Looking at Rings, the official synopsis for episode four of Love Without Borders read:

"Naeem lands in Panama and is instantly besotted; Danna and Brian grow closer and contemplate her future farm life in Galway; Carmen finds provocative content on Philip's social media; Mael introduces country bumpkin Aaron to French fare as they bond."

This week, Naeem finally arrived in Panama. Although he had some issues with communication at the airport while trying to find flowers for his match, things turned around once he arrived at Chandra's house. There seemed to be an instant connection when they met.

Naeem also liked that Chandra was spiritual. While Chandra was equally attracted to Naeem, she made it clear that if she sees any red flags, that would be the end of their relationship.

Meanwhile in Dubai, Gurleen and Shreyas moved into a hotel.

The next day, Shreyas took her for a desert safari. While she was happy with the trip, there didn't seem to be any connection between the two of them.

Love Without Borders season 1 airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

