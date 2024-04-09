"Should I have stayed?" Tori Spelling admits having second thoughts about divorcing Dean McDermott

Actress Tori Spelling recently revealed that she occasionally has second thoughts about her choice of filing for divorce from Dean McDermott. During an episode of her podcast titled misSPELLING on April 8, 2024, she said:

"I'm not gonna lie, there are moments where I'm like, 'Should I have stayed?' What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they're in the same house, it's all in tact, you move fluidly, but there's so much unhappiness, so much anger?'"

The Love At First Lie contestant filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean on March 29, 2024. According to court documents obtained by E!News, the 50-year-old actress mentioned "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

While discussing their split, Tori added:

"At what point is it worth it to have to go through that process where they're separated and they go see different parents? I don't know. I didn't know the answer until I was in it."

More about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's split

Following nearly two decades of marriage, Dean McDermott revealed on social media in June 2023 that the couple was getting divorced.

On the other hand, Tori Spelling discussed the same topic in her debut episode of the podcast, misSPELLING, in late March 2024. She went on to say that she remained married to Dean McDermott in order to protect their kids. She added:

"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years. And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Tori Spelling also said that after having a child, their marriage took a turn for the worse. She referred to McDermott as "an extra set of hands" and herself as "the parent". Rather than accepting this significant life transition, she felt "alone."

Later in her podcast on April 5, Tori Spelling further disclosed her side of the story. She apparently gave McDermott a call and left a voicemail after the filing. In the same context, she said:

“There’s this weird thing that I didn’t know about before that you have to be careful with your ex. It’s a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, I’m allowed to call and fill in my ex. So I just called Dean.”

Furthermore, the actress continued mentioning "red flags" and "anger issues," among several other causes of the divorce.

Tori Spelling also claimed that they fought frequently and McDermott's anger management problems got worse when he was drunk. She claimed:

"When he would drink, it was hard because I knew that at some point, it would turn. And I knew... you know, it was always different. It could be 2 drinks; it could be 5, 6 drinks. And then I would just see it turn and I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ And then that became my dance on the eggshells'."

However, on the latest podcast episode (April 8), after pointing out that McDermott has subsequently sobered up, Spelling also admitted that she still has moments of uncertainty about her choice to divorce her husband.

The former couple has five children - Liam (17), Stella (15), Hattie (12), Finn (11), and Beau (7). None of the children have disclosed anything about their parents' current situation.