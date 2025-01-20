"Show stealer. Soo stinking cute" — Internet reacts to Elon Musk's son Little X coming on stage during Trump's victory rally

Billionaire Elon Musk brought his son, Little X, on stage during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration eve victory rally on January 19. The event took place in Washington, DC, before the president's inauguration on January 20.

During the event, Donald Trump invited Elon Musk to take over the stage as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-head. As Musk took the stage, his four-year-old son, Little X, accompanied his father while sporting a red jacket, seemingly representing the MAGA colors.

Musk's son, originally named X Æ A-12 (pronounced ex-ash-ay-twelve) enthusiastically followed his father and greeted the crowd while jumping on stage and holding up the MAGA badge. Musk said on stage:

"Little X has followed me on the stage here. He is a very enthusiastic supporter as you can see."

Fans took to X to react to Elon Musk's son, with many considering the moment memorable. One X user wrote:

"Show stealer. Soo stinking cute!"

"We should normalize bringing the kids to work," another user joked.

"So friggin adorable!!!," another fan remarked.

"Lil X proudly shows his badge!!! so cute!!! also cute, his dad raising hands in joy as his kid does, he doesn't quench his spirit! so fun to watch!," another person added.

Some users also reacted differently:

"The only one of his kids who loves him and that's cause he doesn't know any better," a netizen commented.

"One day little X will be president of the USA," another person predicted.

"With all that energy now we know who really got Elon’s PoE2 account to level 94," a fan chimed in.

X is the son of Elon Musk with singer Grimes, born in May 2020 to Elon Musk and singer Grimes. The couple also welcomed two other children after X - a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in December 2021, and a son, Techno Mechanicus Musk, in June 2022.

"This victory is a start" - Elon Musk addresses the crowd at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration victory rally

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennsylvania Voters in Lancaster - Source: Getty

On Sunday, January 19, Elon Musk addressed the crowd at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington, DC. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been a vocal supporter of the President-elect in the 2024 Presidential elections. He said:

"We are looking forward to making a lot of changes, and you know that this victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make those changes and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century. For centuries, forever. And make America great again!"

Elon Musk has been appointed as the co-head of the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration. The department aims to decrease government spending. Its task involves “making changes to the federal bureaucracy” to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.”

According to Pillsbury Law, DOGE will be "an advisory or consulting organization" that will provide strategies and recommendations for government leaders to implement. The government will focus on regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions, and cost savings. The founder of Roivant Sciences, Vivek Ramaswamy will be a co-head alongside Musk in the department.

According to The New York Times, Elon Musk will be using office space in the White House complex. The billionaire is expected to occupy a space in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House. The outlet further reported that it is unclear whether Musk's co-head, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also be assigned a space in the Eisenhower Executive Building.

Donald Trump will take over as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20, 2025.

