“SM TREAT JISUNG BETTER” trends on Twitter over company’s alleged lack of promotion for NCT DREAM member’s magazine feature

In September 2023, NCT DREAM's JISUNG graced the pages of the prestigious MOEVIR Magazine, marking a milestone in his career. Although fans are overjoyed, they have resorted to social media to express their displeasure with the K-pop idol's management company for its alleged lack of promotion.

Fans eagerly anticipated the promotional efforts from SM Entertainment after news of the magazine cover was announced, but according to them, the silence from the company was deafening. This silence triggered a wave of discontent among fans who felt that JISUNG's talent and achievements deserved better recognition.

"JISUNG DESERVES BETTER": Fans rage against SM Entertainment for apparent discrimination towards the NCT DREAM idol

In the usual course of events, when an artist collaborates with a renowned brand or magazine, their agency takes the initiative to showcase the particular achievement through their official social media channels. However, in JISUNG's case, this acknowledgment and support from his own company, SM Entertainment, were noticeably absent.

In a turn of events, fans decided to take matters into their own hands through an online campaign, employing mass reporting and other forms of collective action to push for the recognition and promotion that JISUNG deserved.

MOEVIR, the fashion and art magazine based in Paris, France, created quite a buzz with its captivating cover featuring the NCT DREAM member. The talented idol's distinctive style won accolades from fans and the general audience. Over 50,000 copies of the magazine issue featuring his photographs were sold in just a few days.

Fans were left puzzled and disappointed when SM Entertainment, the company responsible for JISUNG and NCT DREAM, failed to acknowledge and promote the idol. The fans' online campaign featured a common tweet that encapsulated their frustration and plea. It said,

"JISUNG Moevir Magazine sales have surpassed 50k copies, but @SMTOWNGLOBAL is not promoting properly. Please consider supporting Jisung for Moevir Magazine. #neozen #JISUNGDESERVEBETTERPROMOTION #SMTREATJISUNGBETTER"

Fans enraged due to SM Entertainment's mistreatment of NCT DREAM member JISUNG (Image via Twitter/icachibo)

This campaign demonstrated the power and determination of K-pop fans who stand up for their idols when they perceive injustice. Their concerted effort sought to ensure that JISUNG's achievement was properly recognized, sending a clear message that fairness and appreciation should extend to all artists, regardless of their level of stardom.