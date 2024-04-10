Smiling Friends season 2 drops trailer: Here's everything to know

Adult Swim and Michael Cusack’s creation, Smiling Friends, follows the misadventures of a group of friends working under Mr. Boss. Portrayed by Marc M., Mr. Boss heads a company running a hotline that aims to serve happiness of all kinds to its customers.

The series’ dark humor and surreal concept, as well as the accomplished voice actors behind the characters of Pim, Charlie, and their range of office colleagues, has earned the show a cult following since its release back in January 2022.

The first season of the show concluded in August 2022, and the second iteration, despite being announced quickly, has taken almost 2 years to premiere. Fans only have to wait a few more days before Smiling Friends Season 2 comes out on May 12. The series will kick off with the release of two episodes and recently saw the release of a brand-new trailer.

Smiling Friends Season 2 trailer introduces a brand new character

The trailer sees a return to the roots of what worked for Smiling Friends the first season, albeit this time, with even more incredibly surreal scenarios. Pim and Charlie are seen trying to help out multiple customers in a 5 member team, headed by Mr. Boss. As the two best friends go about their day, the troubled customers who call the company hotline continue to describe their struggles in the background.

The trailer, initially released as a part of Adult Swim’s April Fool’s day celebration, exposes the indifferent nature of the the two protagonists of the show, as their customers’ emotional traumas are depicted as emotional or physical experiences in the background. Viewers see a range of recurring characters deliver hilarious punchlines, with a number of new customers seemingly undergoing emotional distress during the trailer.

A brand new character in the form of Gwimbly has also been added to the cast this season. Gwimbly appears to be the newest member of the team and will be the sixth member. Regardless, the trailer merely gives a couple of glimpses of Gwimbly and majorly sees Pim and Charlie take on helping customers such as the President of the United States, and even a super-villain.

Smiling Friends Season 2 sees the return of all the major characters and will see the return of both creator Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel and looks set to be even darker than the first iteration.

Regardless, one of the most hilarious series of recent times, Smiling Friends is expected to increase its viewer base in the future and looks set to take things up multiple notches in season 2.