Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae In and Jisoo, is yet again in hot water. This time, Korean citizens are unhappy with the promotions that were paid for by fans of BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

Jisoonly Vietnam had paid for extensive digital promotions in the subway in order to raise awareness and get more exposure for their favorite idol's debut acting project. However, this was not welcomed by the people who traveled in the subway.

Many even found it distasteful that a show that could potentially warp history in the eyes of an international audience would receive such large-scale promotions. And a few Korean netizens also claimed that they raised civil complaints against the show's promotions.

This resulted in the fanbase pulling their ads down, just days after they went live. They took to Twitter to announce that their promotional plans for the show would be postponed indefinitely. If the promotions had proceeded as planned, it would have guaranteed the show extensive exposure in Korea.

Fans upset with Jung Hae In, Ji Soo-starrer Snowdrop despite JTBC's clarification statement

At a time when the Korean public had raised objections against an SBS show titled Joseon Exorcist, many also took issues with Snowdrop. The concern was regarding the plot of the show, which revolves around Jung Hae In's character, who is a North Korean spy undercover as a student.

Many college students who protested against the military regime were jailed under the pretense of being a North Korean spy. Several were also tortured by the regime and the excuse that was given by the regime could be romanticized in the show.

The public feels that an important part of their struggle towards attaining democracy might be misrepresented in Snowdrop. The show is set in the 1980s, which is an important moment in South Korea's history.

Hence, the public is not ready for Snowdrop. However, fans, especially Blinks, hope that any misunderstanding about the plot can be clarified once the show airs.

Snowdrop is scheduled to premiere on JTBC on December 18 and can be streamed on Disney Plus as well.

