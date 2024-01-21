"So disappointing": HyunA reportedly loses over 100K followers on Instagram following her alleged relationship post with Yong Jun-hyung

On January 18, 2024, K-pop star HyunA shared a snapshot of her and Yong Jun-hyung, aka Junhyung, strolling along a beach while holding hands. The idol tagged the latter in the description and included a smiley emoji in the Instagram caption.

Meanwhile, Junhyung also uploaded an identical picture to his Instagram account that day, hinting at their alleged relationship. Later, HyunA made an announcement about the same, revealing that she is currently dating Junhyung, a former member of HIGHLIGHT.

However, this latest development did not sit well with the fans of the South Korean female soloist. Due to the fact that Junhyung was one of the individuals who was accused of disseminating non-consensual illicit s*xual videos of female victims from the 2018 Burning Sun scandal, one of the biggest controversies in the country's history.

Thus, for fans of the I'm Not Cool singer-rapper, Kim Hyu-na, this was nothing short of disappointing. Many responded to the heartbreaking news, confessing that they could no longer continue supporting the idol.

Disclaimer: This article contains references to drug abuse, assault, and s*xual offences. Reader's discretion is advised.

"Coming from a HyunA fan account": Netizens note soloist's fans unfollowing her and shutting their stan accounts on social media

For those unaware, a former member of HIGHLIGHT, rapper Yong Jun-hyung was embroiled in the 2018-2019 entertainment and s*x scandal in Seoul known as The Burning Sun scandal. It comprised the alleged involvement of several police officials and a number of Korean celebrities as well, such as ex-member of BigBang, Seungri, former HIGHLIGHT member Jung Joon-young, F.T. Island ex-member Choi Jonghoon, CNBLUE's former member Lee Jong-hyun, and more.

Thus, owing to Yong Jun-hyung aka Junhyung's history, HyunA's announcement has been met with a lot of criticism. In 2019, Junhyung admitted during a police investigation to obtaining footage from Jung Joon-young and confessing that Joon-young reportedly videotaped female victims secretly without their agreement, in the Burning Sun Scandal's illegal s*x video group chats.

At the time, Junhyung confessed to the police that he didn't believe it was a "big deal," although he never participated in filming or circulating the s*x tapes of the date rape victims.

The Fiction rapper also admitted to being a member of the chatroom Jung Joon-young KakaoTalk, where all the illicit and non-consensual tapes were reportedly shared. Evidently, HyunA dating someone embroiled in such a scandal has invited the irk of her fans and K-pop lovers.

In fact, within a few hours of making the announcement, HyunA lost over 100K followers (dropped to 18.3 million from 18.4 million) on her Instagram in a single day on January 20, 2024. HyunA's admirers have criticized the celebrity, and upon learning the news, several of her sizable domestic and foreign fan accounts were closed. The number of people who followed the I'm Not Cool singer-rapper on Instagram shared the same sentiment of opposing her.

Similarly, netizens' outcry was heard far and wide across the globe as EXID‘s Hani and 2AM‘s Jokwon, among other idols, reportedly unfollowed HyunA as the news broke out. Additionally, netizens and K-pop fans are baffled to see Junhyung attending fan meetings or having fans in general after being acquitted in the Burning Sun s*x scandal—the biggest scandal in a decade.

Junhyung, on the other hand, has seen the complete reverse, which netizens have found unnerving. On Instagram, the Fiction rapper has substantially fewer followers than HyunA, although he did gain around 63,000 on the day the photo was uploaded.

The singer's self-admitted role in the Burning Sun Scandal raised doubts about his morals, even though he was not charged for at least some of the crimes that were committed. This made people on the internet more perplexed about Junhyung's sustained and rising popularity.

The recent development comes after several conjectures and tales of HyunA getting back in touch with her former sweetheart, Dawn, made the rounds on the internet. In November 2022, the well-known K-pop duo announced their separation, following nearly six years of dating.

Meanwhile, Yong Jun-hyung verified the news of dating HyunA a few hours after it was posted on Instagram on January 18, 2024. In a brief letter posted on the private South Korean messaging app, Fromm, he requested his followers for their unwavering love and support.