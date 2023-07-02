"So many young athletic people suddenly dying": Jo Lindner vaccine speculation fears erupt in wake of bodybuilder's death at 30

Popular bodybuilder Jo Lindner, who was best known for his physique and strict discipline, took his last breath two days ago, on June 30, 2023, at the young age of 30. The news was later confirmed by his girlfriend, Nicha, who revealed that he had passed away due to an aneurysm.

Jo Lindner’s girlfriend uploaded an emotional goodbye message for the influencer on Instagram, claiming that the bodybuilder suffered severe pain in the neck three days before his death. However, people around him completely ignored it, thinking it was nothing serious. He was later admitted to the hospital, where he took his last breath.

While social media users, friends, fans, and family mourn the death of the popular influencer, many have started talking about how too many young people, who are seemingly healthy, are passing away. Furthermore, bringing up concerns about the covid vaccines, netizens are speculating that Jo Lindner’s death could also be because of the same.

While it is known that an aneurysm is the weakening of blood vessels, which causes the enlargement of an artery, however, it has not been confirmed yet if the same can happen due to the vaccine. Nonetheless, Jo Lindner's death has sparked a wave of fear among social media users who have advocated against taking the jab. One social media poured their thoughts on Twitter about the same, noting how despite "excess deaths in the young," "health bureaucracies do not care."

Bodybuilder Jo's sudden death at 30 shocked netizens: Debate sparked on social media about the vaccine being the reason. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users suspect the covid vaccine behind Jo Lindner’s health complications

As Jo Lindner bid adieu to the world after suffering from a sudden health complication, many social media users have grown anxious about how the condition developed and stated that the same might have happened due to the covid vaccine.

Others also pointed out how Jo previously confirmed getting jabbed four times and correlated the same with his death.

Rizza Islam official @RizzaIslam Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30 - “I got the vaccine 4X’s!” - His girlfriend, Nicha stated that “he had complained of neck pain just days earlier.” An aneurysm is said to be the cause. He stated: “After getting the shot I got my bloodwork done… Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30 - “I got the vaccine 4X’s!” - His girlfriend, Nicha stated that “he had complained of neck pain just days earlier.” An aneurysm is said to be the cause. He stated: “After getting the shot I got my bloodwork done… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ‼️Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30 - “I got the vaccine 4X’s!” - His girlfriend, Nicha stated that “he had complained of neck pain just days earlier.” An aneurysm is said to be the cause. He stated: “After getting the shot I got my bloodwork done… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4qr97y96uK

Here is how social media users reacted as @RizzaIslam posted an old interview of the 30-year-old bodybuilder:

On the other hand, several others have slammed the theories of the panicked netizens claiming that the same cannot be true as there is no proof of the vaccine causing any harm.

TexasLindsay™ @TexasLindsay_ 30-year-old athlete, Jo Lindner, died today of an aneurysm. This recent interview he had is tragically chilling. He talks about his blood work results before and after he opted to get 4 Covid-19 vaccines. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 30-year-old athlete, Jo Lindner, died today of an aneurysm. This recent interview he had is tragically chilling. He talks about his blood work results before and after he opted to get 4 Covid-19 vaccines. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GdFxFwcrpj

Here is how people defended the vaccine after @TexasLindsay_ posted a video of the bodybuilder talking about how his blood work changed after jetting jabbed.

With many people blaming steroids, others claim that steroids mixed with the vaccine dose could have been the reason for the bodybuilder's untimely death. However, at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as doctors have not stated anything about the vaccine being the cause of Jo Lindner’s death. Thus, there is no proof of the claims of social media users.

