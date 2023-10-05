"So this was real all along"- Memes flood Twitter as fans predict Breaking Bad with Walter Jr. after latest Vince Gilligan comment

It has been a decade since Breaking Bad ended, and creator Vince Gilligan recently spoke with Variety about the show's legacy, the iconic finale, and possible spinoffs. One of the more interesting things from the interview was Gilligan's mention of a hypothetical spinoff with Walter Jr. at the center of it all.

Though Gilligan does not plan on making it, as he made clear in the interview, it seems that this idea has been suggested to him quite often. He said:

"I’d hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt’s footsteps in the crime business. That’s probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed. I could pretty much guarantee right now that I have no interest in seeing that happen."

Although Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte) will never become a crime lord like his father, Gilligan's comments spurred a thread of very intriguing memes on Twitter. Many fans put forth their opinions about the spinoff, complete with a fan-made poster of Walter Jr. as Heisenberg.

Fans amused at the possibility of a Walter Jr. spinoff of Breaking Bad

Since Breaking Bad's conclusion, fans have already gotten an exceptional spinoff series in the form of Better Call Saul, focusing on the titular lawyer Saul Goodman (played by Bob Odenkirk).

However, Vince Gilligan's mention of a Walter Jr. spinoff led to many amusing reactions all over the internet:

Of course, as clarified by Gilligan, there will never be a Breaking Bad spinoff focusing on Walter Jr. He added in the interview:

"That is doubtful as hell. The only attractive thing about that idea is working with RJ Mitte again because he’s a wonderful actor and sweet guy. But that would be depressing as hell. That would be the wrong lesson from the show, if there are any lessons at all to be gleaned from it."

Breaking Bad is available for rent or purchase in almost all digital stores.