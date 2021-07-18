"So reckless": David Dobrik leaves fans concerned after driving around in an overcrowded car with alcohol

Tana Mongeau recently shared a video to her Instagram story of David Dobrik's Tesla. The caption of the video read:

"David's simping who hurt him."

The short clip pans from the front of the Tesla to the backseat window, showing Vlog Squad member Todd Smith sitting on the floor and an unidentified woman sitting on another member, Scotty Sire's, lap.

The video was then shared by Instagram user defnoodles and was met with many comments displaying concern for the reckless driving of the Vlog Squad.

Many former fans of David Dorbik's vlogs were not surprised by the visual. Most commented that this was typical for his vlog. The YouTuber has previously piled more than seven Vlog Squad members into his seven-seat Tesla at one time.

Users on Instagram commented that the action is reckless as it appears that no one is allegedly wearing their seatbelts. Todd Smith is also allegedly holding an open container of alcohol.

Fans react to David Dobrik's "reckless" actions

In reaction to Mongeau's Instagram story, some users claimed that Dobrik's actions were reckless. Overwhelmingly, many were not concerned by his friends as they were all adults.

The online community has recently fallen out of favor with David Dobrik following allegations by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois. Along with Jeff Wittek and Scotty Sire, Dobrik attempted to save face by defending their actions, but ultimately, all Vlog Squad members lost their sponsors.

The 24-year-old recently returned to YouTube after taking a long hiatus following the allegations.

A few users were not concerned with the Vlog Squad or David Dobrik's actions. One of them commented:

"They will not stop until someone is actually murdered."

Another user stated:

"I don't think they are going to learn anything until it's too late."

Neither David Dobrik nor any of the other members depicted in Tana Mongeau's Instagram story have commented on the situation.

