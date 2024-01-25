"So wrong and inappropriate": Taylor Swift AI pictures go viral, spark outrage among fans 

Swifties are coming out in full force to defend music idol Taylor Swift after deeply offensive AI pictures of the artist went viral online. On Wednesday, January 24, AI-generated pictures that showed the singer in a disparaging light began circulating online.

One of the AI deep fake p*rnographic images shared by @Real_Nafu, showed the singer being violated by Chiefs fans at a game, leaving netizens shocked and leading to widespread outrage online.

Expand Tweet

Deemed Time Magazine's most powerful person of the year in 2023, Taylor Swift’s, cultural, political and economic clout has reached unprecedented levels, prompting the world to coin the term, "Swiftonomics."

From spearheading arguably the most successful concerts of the era, generating hundreds of millions in tourism revenues and jobs, to raising viewership of Chiefs games with her mere presence, Taylor Swift has become a powerful force in the world.

Netizens react to Taylor Swift AI pictures

Taylor Swift became a recent target of AI-deep fake imagery that used her likeness to create offensive pictures. The images have outraged Swifties, who came out in droves to slam people circulating it online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans who perceived the dissemination of the AI pictures as a violation encourged other swifties to drown out the deepfake content by flooding social media with videos of the singer's eras tour.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift AI pictures raises concerns about lack of regulation in deep fake tchnology

The recent surge in AI-generated content of celebrities created without their consent has prompted a few to take legal action against the creators. According to Variety, last year Scarlett Johanson took legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness in an online advertisement without her consent.

AI-generated content has exploded in recent years and raised concerns about the ease of producing content with an app without any technical skill. While some content uses their likeness or voice for advertisement purposes, clout chasers weaponize the technology with malicious intent to generate viral moments. As technology evolves, concerns have intensified as it becomes harder to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake.

Recently, several prominent personalities have spoken out against the use of the technology and urged tighter restrictions in regulating AI-generated content that disseminates disinformation. Last year, Pope Francis, who was a victim of a deep fake, spoke out against the technology and pushed for more regulation in the field that he said distorts our relationship with reality.

According to ABC, last year, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. introduced the DEEP FAKES Accountability Act of 2023, which requires creators to digitally watermark deep fake content. The proposed regulation has yet to be ratified and passed in the congress.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here