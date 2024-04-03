Sol Kyung-gu & Park Eun-bin cast in medical-crime-thriller drama series Hyper Knife

Sol Kyung-gu, Park Eun-bin, Park Byung-eun, and Yoon Chan-young have been confirmed as the cast members of the upcoming drama Hyper Knife. On April 3, media agency Dispatch confirmed that the filming of Hyper Knife had started with a stellar cast, raising anticipation among fans and potential viewers.

According to the Korean media house, Hyper Knife announced:

"We have confirmed the casting that raises expectations, including Sol Kyung-gu, Park Eun-bin, Park Byeong-eun, and Yoon Chan-young, and have begun filming."

Park Eun-bin will take on the role of Se-ok, who was once popular as a brilliant and promising doctor. Se-ok reunites with her mentor, Deok-hee, portrayed by Sol Kyung-gu, and this results in a captivating battle between emotions and intelligence.

Meanwhile, Park Byung-eun, who is known for his roles in Eve and Because This is My First, will play the character of Han Hyun-ho, an anesthesiologist. Han Hyun-ho is extremely affected by Se-ok's wasted potential. On the other hand, All of Us Are Dead actor Yoon Chan-young will play the character of Seo Young-joo, a companion of Se-ok.

The plot of the upcoming medical-crime-thriller drama series Hyper Knife

The Hyper Knife delves into an immersing story that explores nuances of ethics and ambition as two talented people confront each other while also seeing an evolution together.

Park Eun-bin's character, Se-ok, is a brilliant student who has a keen interest in studying the human brain. She was once expelled by Sol Kyung-gu’s character, Deok-hee, a renowned neurosurgeon. Furthermore, her competency takes her to a medical university at the age of 17, however, she loses her medical license due to the accusation of attempted murder against her mentor, Deok-hee.

In the current situation, Se-ok performs as a shadow surgeon in an illegal clinic. Despite being a passionate doctor, Se-ok has a hidden dark side to her personality. This thriller series will showcase intense battles between the two main characters, and expectations have been raised as it is written by writer Kim Seon-hee and helmed by director Kim Jeong-hyun.

Two production companies, BLAAD Studio and Dongpung Co., Ltd., known for their work, are behind Hyper Knife, which will bring forward a unique combination of medical drama and crime thriller plotlines.

Sol Kyung-gu and Park Eun-bin’s recent work

Besides Kill Boksoon, Sol Kyung-gu appeared in two other films, including The Moon with Park Byung-eun, Do Kyung-soo of EXO, and Kim Hee-ae, and The Boys alongside Yoo Jun-sang and Jin Kyung. In the film The Moon, Sol Kyung-gu played Kim Jae-guk, a former space center head.

In The Boys, Sol Kyung-gu also played the role of Hwang Jun-cheol, the head of an investigation team who reinvestigated a group of boys who were accused of robbery and fatality.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-bin previously appeared in the rom-com K-drama Castaway Diva, which depicted the character of young teenager Seo Mok-ha, who gets stranded on an island. Seo Mok-ha was later founded by a TV show director, Kang Bo-gul (Chae Jong-hyeop), after 15 years.

The actress also held a solo fan concert on January 6, 2023, titled "Eunbin Note: Diva," and captivated the audience with her amazing vocals. Ahead of her concert, she also released a single album, Present. She performed the songs from the single album live for the first time at the concert.

Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin and Chae Jong-hyeop, is available on Netflix.