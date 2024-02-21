"Sold out king for a reason": Fans react as purple BT21 Cooky edition for Jungkook’s Lock & Lock tumbler used in his live sells out on LINE friends

Recently, X user @Jungkook_SNS shared that the purple BT21 Cooky edition for BTS Jungkook's Lock & Lock tumbler, which the singer had used during his Weverse live, had gone out of stock on LINE Friends on February 20, 2024. Fans of the idol, not particularly surprised by the development, believe the incident showcases the purchasing and selling power of the idol.

BT21 features animated characters designed by BTS members themselves as part of a collaboration between BTS and Line under their Friends Creators Project. Several products related to the group members are available for purchase on the Line Friends Collection's website.

As soon as fans learned that Jungkook's Lock & Lock tumbler had sold out on Line Friends, they took to social media to express their opinions on the same. One user tweeted, noting how the idol was "sold out king for a reason."

Expand Tweet

"I want one": Fans are proud of BTS' Jungkook's influence

Expand Tweet

Cooky is the tough bunny, described as a rigid but loving character, of BT21, which represents the golden maknae. Similar to the golden maknae, Cooky is determined and has strong resilience, which enables him to face challenges head-on without difficulty.

Meanwhile, Line Friends has recently released the purple edition of the BT21 Cooky mug for idol's Lock & Lock tumbler. The Lock & Lock tumbler that the idol used during one of his Weverse lives was a different color, and fans were elated that Line Friends had finally released a purple tumbler that resonated with Cooky's personality and appearance.

In addition to the BT21 Cooky purple tumbler edition, the Cooky keychains also went out of stock on the website due to a huge influx of orders from fans worldwide. The fandom is currently looking online for the latest purple tumbler and other products related to Jungkook. While some fans were lucky enough to purchase the BT21 Cooky Purple Wish edition, others were not as fortunate.

They are sharing their experiences on social media expressing their desire to buy the same product as the BTS member. Some fans are also praising how the idol's impact is enough to sell out a product within minutes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BT21 Cooky Tumbler Purple Wish edition weighs 385g and is made of stainless steel and silicone, designed to be sturdy for carrying everywhere. It is available for purchase on the official website of the Line Friends Collection and priced at $27.14.

Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. He recently graduated from his five-week basic training and has been deployed to the fifth Infantry Division, where he will continue to serve for the remaining period of his military service. The idol is expected to be discharged in 2025.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE